State volleyball: Donoho, PV, Spring Garden reach semifinals

Pleasant Valley state vball

Pleasant Valley's Ella Parris spikes the ball against Tuscaloosa Academy in the AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

 Bob Crisp/Consolidated Publishing

BIRMINGHAM — Donoho, Pleasant Valley and Spring Garden advanced to the semifinals in their respective classifications in the state volleyball tournament Tuesday at Birmingham CrossPlex.

In Class 2A, Donoho eliminated Washington County 25-13, 25-20, 22-25, 25-14,will play G.W. Long at 6 p.m. Pleasant Valley swept Tuscaloosa County 25-9, 25-14, 25-20 and will play Bayshore Christian at 6 p.m.

Donoho state vball

Donoho's Ansley Simmons returns the ball against Washington County in the AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex.
Spring Garden state vball

Spring Garden's Ace Austin goes for a kill shot against Pleasant Home in the AHSAA State Volleyball Tournament at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

