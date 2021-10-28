STATE VOLLEYBALL: Donoho gets revenge, wins second state title in three years

BIRMINGHAM — Donoho earned a reputation for big rallies in the 2019 state volleyball final. The Falcons added another chapter Thursday, but with a vengeful twist.
Donoho rallied from behind in all three sets to beat Bayshore Christian 26-24, 25-15, 25-17 in Bill Harris Arena, winning the Falcons' second state championship in three years and 12th overall.
Donoho wins third set 25-17, sweeps Bayshore Christian, wins second state title in three years. pic.twitter.com/8kcpKfhjzC— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 28, 2021
Donoho (52-9) avenged a loss to Bayshore in the 2020 state final, after which Bayshore coach David Omtvedt and then-senior MVP Cassidy Granger made comments that stoked the Falcons forward. They said the knew themselves to be the stronger and more fundamental team.
"This summer, we took it to heart," fourth-year Donoho coach Jamie Clendenin said. "That was something I drilled i their heads.
"Guys, look, you didn't win that, obviously, because we're not fundamentally sound enough, at least that's what they think. So I said, 'When we get in this game, I want you to go out and prove how fundamentally sound that you are and get after it.'"
Donoho got after it Thursday to complete a Birmingham sweep, not losing a set in quarterfinal and semifinal final victories over Kinston and Lindsay Lane, respectively, Wednesday and sweeping Bayshore (24-25).
Donoho gets its trophy! pic.twitter.com/YQeqsdHhxF— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 28, 2021
The Falcons got after it most when behind. They trailed briefly in all three sets Thursday.
Most notably, Donoho scored 12 of the last 13 points in the second set after falling behind 14-13.
Clendenin was surprised to learn his team went on a 12-1 run.
"I was just concentrating on the way they were playing and how much they were fighting for each other," he said.
When Donoho trailed briefly in the first set, Clendenin calmed them by reminding them that good teams earn their points, and what Donoho worked for all summer would "take shape."
Senior hitter Maggie Wakefield said the Falcons drew upon their 2019 experience. Down 2-1 in the match and 24-18 in the fourth set against Westminster-Oak Mountain, and with AHSAA officials setting up for the trophy presentation behind them, the Falcons rallied to win the set 28-26.
They also scored the first seven points of the fifth set, completing an 18-2 run before going on to win the program's first state title since 2012.
"We all know what it's like to fight back," Wakefield said. "So, I think in that situation, thanks to our experience, we all sat together, and we said, 'You know what? We're going to take it one play at a time, and we're going to fight back from it.'"
The Falcons overcame a 9-4 deficit in the third set.
"I think it had a lot of it had to do with determination," freshman setter Sam Wakefield said. "We didn't really focus on what was on their side. We just did all that we could and let them mess up."
All-tournament team, Lily Grace Draper MVP. pic.twitter.com/XJYiatEjUh— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 28, 2021
Donoho got it done with an MVP performance from junior hitter Lily Grace Draper, who finished with 12 kills Thursday and 42 for the tournament. She also had 14 of Donoho's 70 digs.
Maggie Wakefield added eight kills and 11 digs, Sam Wakefield 29 assists and 17 digs and Estella Connell four kills and a team-high six blocks. All made the all-tournament team.
Donoho also got 18 digs from libero Naira Rehman, but an 8-0 edge in blocks proved to be a key.
"We had a game plan, and the blocking was probably the best it's ever been," Clendenin said.
Donoho, 2021 Class 1A state volleyball champion. pic.twitter.com/eNwF2ZeARh— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) October 28, 2021
Donoho's second state title in three years completed a program revival, led by Clendenin, 2020 senior setter and two-time Calhoun County 1A-3A player of the year Maggie Wakefield and this year's senior class. The seniors include Rehman, Maggie Wakefield and hitter Mercy Mangum.
Donoho won seven matches five years ago then went 31-17 in 2018, Clendenin's first season.
"When Jamie first came into the program four years ago, we had a bunch of girls that loved each other, but we didn't have the basic fundamentals we have now," Maggie Wakefield said. "We had a lot of things going on within our team. It was just a really a rough year, and truly a rebuilding year."
Clendenin "made some enemies at first," Maggie Wakefield said.
Clendenin paced the Falcons through a summer she called "the hardest in sport that I've worked in my entire life" in 2019, going into their first state-championship season together.
"He was making better athletes, and he was making us better players," Maggie Wakefield said. "We're all so incredibly thankful that Jamie found Donoho, and we're all so incredibly thankful for all of the hard work he's done for us."
Donoho's returnees for 2022 include Draper, a junior who had the hot hand throughout Donoho's three matches in Birmingham.
"I felt really honored to get the MVP on such a great and talented team," she said. "I know we worked so hard to get to this point, and I'm so proud of my team."
Also returning will be Connell, a sophomore middle who keyed Donoho's defense at the net. She credited Donoho assistant coach Savannah Cooper.
"She likes to work with us, especially a lot lately with blocking," Connell said. "As a blocker, you have to be very aware. You have to read and be very fast and knowing where the ball is going at all times."