State volleyball: Donoho downs Kinston in quarterfinal

BIRMINGHAM — Liiy Grace Draper slammed home 14 kills, and Donoho beat Kinston 25-8, 25-11, 25-12 in Wednesday's Class 1A state volleyball quarterfinals at Birmingham CrossPlex.
The Falcons (50-9) will play the Sweet Water-Lindsay Lane winner in a 3 p.m. semifinal.
Draper also had 12 digs and three service aces.
Maggie Wakefield added 12 kills and four digs, and Sam Wakefield distributed 35 assists with 10 digs and two aces.
"Their serve receive, they pulled a lot of people back and did a good job of eliminating some stuff, but I felt like we did a good job of just taking care of our side of the court," Donoho coach Jamie Clendenin said. "That's the most important thing."