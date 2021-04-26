State track: Qualifiers from area schools

Sectional track meets occurred Friday and Saturday at four sites. In each classification, top-five sectional finishers meeting state qualifying standards in each individual event, plus four wild cards meeting standards, qualify for state. The top-three relay finishers meeting qualifying standards plus four wild cards qualify.
The 1A, 2A and 3A state meets are Friday-Saturday in Cullman, and the 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A meets are Thursday-Saturday in Gulf Shores.
What follows are top-five sectional finishers for individual events plus top-three relay finishers that met state qualifying standards from area schools. Wild-card qualifiers will be added as information becomes available:
Class 1A, Section 1, Smith Station
WOODLAND
Boys
—Austin Champion, discus, fourth, 97-6
Girls
—Ella Waites, 400 dash, second, 1:08.65; 800 rum, first, 2:45.14
—Anna Claire Woodham, 400 dash, third, 1:08.85
—Maleah Lambert, javelin, fifth, 76-4
Class 1A, Section 4 at Fort Payne
DONOHO
Boys
Team, fourth
—4x800, first, 9:49.15
—Ridge Hopkins, javelin, second, 132-6
—Carter Stremmel, 800 run, fourth, 2:23.93; 1,600 run, third, 5:17.78; 3,200 run, second, 11:46.92
—Mihir Patel, 3,200 run, third, 11:51.83
—Samuel Payne, 400 dash, fourth, 58.96
Girls
Team, first
—Estella Connell, high jump, 4-10; first; triple jump, first, 31-0.5; long jump, first, 14-5
—Taylor Simmons, 400 dash, first, 1:03.97; 800 run, second, 2:40.44; 3,200 run, second, 13:30.11
—Gracie Perry, 100 dash, second, 14.03
—Amelia Baker, discus, second, 70-6.75
—Ansley Simmons, shot put, second, 27-8
—Mercy Mangum, 100 hurdles, second, 19.96; 300 hurdles, second, 58.15
—Rory Parks, 100 hurdles, third, 20.28; 300 hurdles, third, 58.50
—Erin Turley, 100 dash, fourth, 14.24; 200 dash, third, 29.20
—Anastasiya Budrevich, 100 hurdles, fifth, 20.80
—4x100 relay, first, 54.86
—4x400, second, 4:40.91
Class 2A, Section 3, Beauregard
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Boys
—William Browning, 800 run, third, 2:19.97; 300 hurdles, fifth, 50.8
—Markel Lee, 110 hurdles, second, 20.54; 300 hurdles, fourth, 50.67
—Christian Jefferson, 110 hurdles, third, 20.73
—Levi Hamilton, 110 hurdles, fifth, 23.80; high jump, fifth, 5-4
—4x100 relay, third, 49.15
—4x800 relay, second, 10:01.15
—Aragonn Mitchell, discus, first, 115-4; javelin, fourth, 121-1
—Joshua Holloway, discus, second, 109-3; shot put, second, 36-9.75
—Gage Pinson, javelin, first, 127-4
—Blake Wilson, shot put, fourth, 35-5
Class 3A, Section 3, Fort Payne
OHATCHEE
Boys
Team, first, 127 points
—Brock England, 200 dash, third, 24.33; high jump, first, 5-08.00
—David Read, 400 dash, third, 55.19
—Luke Fair, 800 dash, second, 2:08.12; 1,600 run, third, 4:50.99
—Malachi Goble, 110 hurdles, first, 17.12; 300 hurdles, first, 45.05; triple jump, second, 37-03.50
—Brody Hester, 110 hurdles, fifth, 18.83; pole vault, third, 11-00.00
—Troy Galloway, long jump, fourth, 18-02.50; pole vault, first, 12-00.00; javelin, second, 138-07.00
—Chris Ferguson, pole vault, second, 11-06.00
—Tyler Waters, javelin, fifth, 132-10.00
Girls
Team, first place, 85.50 points
—Morgan Foushee, 100 hurdles, first, 18.60; 300 hurdles, third, 55.06
—4x100 relay, third, 56.59
—4x800 relay, third, 12:04.35
—Jorda Crook, high jump, fourth, 4-06.00
—Savannah Taylor, high jump, fifth, 4-04.00
—Bella Hammonds, pole vault, first, 7-06.00
—Gracie George, discus, second, 88-10.50; shot put, first, 32-00.00
—Mia Waters, discus, fourth, 76-03.75
PIEDMONT
Boys
Team, eighth, 48.50 points
—Cody Holloway, 100 dash, fourth, 11.88; 110 hurdles, second, 17.97; long jump, third, 18-03.00
—Kaleb Thompson, high jump, fifth, 5-04.00
—Jalen Helm, long jump, fifth, 18-01.00
—Braden McDaniel, discus, fifth, 101-11.25
Girls
Team, fourth, 68 points
—Hannah Barbee, 100 hurdles, fourth, 19.75
—4x100 relay, second, 56.50
—Ashlyn Adderhold, high jump, second, 4-06.00; triple jump, third, 29-03.00; pole vault, second, 7-06.00
—Lexi Ray, triple jump, fifth, 27-08.75; pole vault, third, 7-00.00
—LeLe Ridley, javelin, fourth, 89-06.00
PLEASANT VALLEY
Boys
Team, sixth, 52 points
—Oliver Young, 400 dash, first, 52.49; 800 dash, first, 2:03.83; 300 hurdles, third, 46.74
—Cayden Nelson, 3,200 run, second, 10:25.78
—4x800 relay, first, 9:01.85
Girls
Team, ninth, 46.50
—Ella Parris, 200 dash, fifth, 29.53; 400 dash, fifth, 1:08.28
—Trinity Roberts, 800 run, third, 2:39.97; 1,600 run, third, 6:06.14; 3,200, third, 13:00.16
—Aleah Vess, high jump, third, 4-06.00
—Gracie Hood, javelin, third, 91-09.00
—Victoria Turner, shot put, third, 28-08.00
SAKS
Boys
Team, fourth, 60 points
—Will Mixson, 100 dash, first, 11.60; 200 dash, first, 23.73
—Anthony Bothwell, 200 dash, second, 23.79
—Chandler Haygood, 400 dash, fifth, 55.74
—4x100 relay, first, 45.54
—4x400 relay, first, 3:49.46
Girls
Team, 11th, 30 points
—Sa’Nya Fleming, long jump, first, 16-01.00; triple jump, first, 34-07.75
WEAVER
Boys
Team, sixth, 52 points
—Jeffrey Miles, 200 dash, fourth, 24.67
—Keyshawn Allen, 110 hurdles, fourth, 18.59
—4x100 relay, second, 48.06
—Brendyn Knight, triple jump, third, 37-01.00
—Bailey Stevens, discus, third, 106-08.25; shot put, first, 45-11.00
—Taylor Thompson, javelin, first, 141-06.00
Girls
Team, fifth, 64 points
—Layla Carter, 100 dash, first, 13.15; 200 dash, first, 27.06; 400 dash, first, 1:02.52
—Mikailie Caulder, 100 hurdles, second, 19.20
—Alayia D’Ambrosia, 100 hurdles, third 19.28
—4x100 relay, first, 53.81
Class 4A, Section 2, Beauregard
ANNISTON
Boys
—Jayden Lewis, 100 dash, fourth, 11.69; 200 dash, second, 23.61
—Miciah Miles, 400 dash, second, 52.56; 800 run, first, 2:00.82
—Christian Miles, 800 run, third, 2:01.51; 1,600 run, first, 4:37.76; 3,200 run, first, 10:23.03
—4x100 relay, second, 45.22
—4x400 relay, first, 3:37.22
—4x800 relay, first, 8:45.88
—Malachi Taylor, long jump, fifth, 19-3; triple jump, third, 39-11
—JacQues Thomas, triple jump, third, 40-0
Girls
—Lanecia Moore, 200 dash, second, 28.34; 400 dash, fourth, 1:04.33
—Kiarra Foster, 200 dash, fifth, 28.84
—Olivia Penson, 100 hurdles, fifth. 19.29; 300 hurdles, fourth, 53.80
—4x100 relay, third, 52.49
—4x400 relay, second, 4:29.51
CLEBURNE COUNTY
Boys
—Shamar Heard, 300 hurdles, first, 44.32
—Devante Cantrell, high jump, second, 5-6
HANDLEY
Boys
—Tae Meadows, 100 dash, first, 11.49, long jump, third, 20-8
—Javaris Wright, 200 dash, third, 23.75
—Jameriqui Lewis, 110 hurdles, second, 17.50
—Andreus Lindsey, 110 hurdles, fifth, 21.04
—Jamarian Heath, 300 hurdles, fifth, 47.11
—4x100 relay, first, 44.08
—4x400 relay, third, 3:39.77
—Maurice Cameron, triple jump, first, 42-2
—T’Marion Phillips, shot put, fourth, 41-7
Girls
—Azorria Higgins, 100 dash, second, 13.62; 200 dash, fourth, 28.77;
—Jamiya Heard, 100 dash, third, 13.82; long jump, fifth, 13-11; triple jump, third, 33-0.5
—Takeira Tucker, 100 dash, fourth, 13.82
—Ma;Kayia Seymour, 400 dash, fifth, 1:07.21
—Teanna Watts, 100 hurdles, fourth, 18.50
—4x100 relay, first, 51.71
—Shania Allen, discus, third, 87-11; javelin, first, 86-6; shot put, first, 31-7.25
—Destiny Nolan, shot put, third, 29-8.5
JACKSONVILLE
Boys
—Ronnie Matthews, 200 dash, fifth, 23.86
—Emun Young, discus, third, 118-2; shot put, first, 45-5.5
Girls
—Sarah Sloughy, 3,200 run, fourth, 13:14.53
MUNFORD
Boys
—Dakota Frank, 1,600 run, second, 4:43.48; 3,200 run, second, 10:25.89
—Aiden Marquardt, javelin, fourth, 127-2
WHITE PLAINS
Boys
—Jake Moore, 800 run, second, 2:01.18
—Kayd Hightower, 800 run, fourth, 2:06.42
—Jacob Eaton, 110 hurdles, fourth, 20.89
Girls
—Anna Strickland, 800 run, second, 2:24.28; 1,600 run, second, 5:33.29
—Maddyn Conn, 800 run, fourth, 2:33.41; 1,600 run, fourth, 5:34.37
—Savannah Yates, 100 hurdles, third, 18.34; pole vault, first, 10-0
—4x800 relay, second, 10:33.09
—Angel Bozarth, high jump, second, 4-10; long jump, third, 14-7; triple jump, fifth, 30-3
—Skye Taylor, high jump, fifth, 4-3
—Halle Nance, javelin, third, 81-1
Class 5A, Section 2, Beauregard
CLAY CENTRAL
Boys
—Elisha McNeil, 100 dash, fifth, 11.82
—Davion Thomas, 400 dash, first, 51.37
—4x100 relay, third, 45.07
—4x800 relay, first, 9:25.02
Girls
Class 5A, Section 3, Hewitt-Trussville
LINCOLN
Boys
—J.R. Proctor, 1,600 run, first, 4:44.37; 3,200 run, first, 10:32.94
—Quin Cotton, 300 hurdles, second, 42.62
—Jalen Turner, 300 hurdles, fifth, 44.59
—4x800 relay, first, 8:54.95
—Tristan Payton, javelin, second, 142-9
—Trevon Hines, shot put, fifth, 42-6.25
Girls
—Genesis McClellan, high jump, first, 4-8
—Jaycee Woods, javelin, fifth, 81-6; shot put, third, 28-0.5
Class 5A, Section 4, Guntersville
ALEXANDRIA
Boys
—Landon Bushard, 400 dash, fifth, 53.88; 800 run, first, 2:10.17
—Jonah Medders, 1,600 run, fourth, 4:58.41; 3,200 run, fifth, 10:50.36
—Matthew Bunn, 300 hurdles, second, 45.47
—4x800 relay, first, 8:59.86
—Jaylon Logan, shot put, third, 41-5.5
Girls
—Karlee Walker, 100 dash, first, 13.07; Karlee Walker, 200 dash, first, 26.81; 400 dash, first, 1:00.71
—Shaylan Whaley, 100 dash, fifth, 13.67; 200 dash, fifth, 28.38; long jump, second, 15-10
—Jordyn Walker, 200 dash, second, 27.38; 400 dash, second, 1:01.11; long jump, first, 16-1.5
—Kashyia Tucker, 400 dash, third, 1:02.08; 100 hurdles, second, 18.38
—Sumira Duncan, 100 hurdles, fifth, 20.71
—4x100 relay, third, 57.80
—4x400 relay, first, 4:14.50
—4x800 relay, third, 11:19.54
—Cali Sexton, high jump, fourth, 4-4
—Danashia Woods, discus, second, 83-9
—Mariah Munford, shot put, first, 30-3
—Tyasha Hunt, shot put, second, 28-6
—Aubrey Christian, shot put, fifth, 27-5.5
Class 6A, Section 2, Hewitt-Trussville
OXFORD
Boys
—Javon Glenn, 200 dash, fifth, 22.49; 400 dash, second, 49.78
—Noah George, 3,200 run, fifth, 10:07.62
—Justin Moore, high jump, first, 6-6; long jump, third, 22-9
—Bakari Dailey, long jump, fourth, 22-5
—Tyler Butler, javelin, fifth, 146-4
Girls
—Javanti Moore, 400 dash, fifth, 1:01.51
—Chaci Whitfield, 300 hurdles, fifth, 49.43; high jump, third, 5-0
—Callie Kushinski, high jump, fifth, 4-8
—Reygan White, long jump, fifth, 15-0
—4x400 relay, first, 4:09.14
—4x800 relay, third, 10:38.73