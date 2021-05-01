State track: Anniston's boys, White Plains' girls lead the way

Anniston’s boys took second in Class 4A, and White Plains’ girls finished fifth to lead area teams in the state outdoor track and field championships, which concluded Saturday.
The 1A, 2A and 3A meets played out in Cullman, and the 4A, 5A, 6A and 7A meets were at Gulf Shores.
Anniston’s boys scored 68 points, 12 behind champion Bibb County.
The 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams took state to lead the way for the Bulldogs, finishing in 44.81 and 3:31.76. The 4x800 relay team took second (8:26.90).
Distance standout Christian Miles took state in the 800 run (2:00.94) and had second-place finishes in the 1,600 (4:35.97) and 3,200 (10:02.95).
The runner-up trophy marks Anniston's first in Lisa Howard's 17 years as the Bulldogs' coach.
“With seven boys, one kid scoring in the triple jump, as far as field events, it feels amazing," she said. "After we say our prayer every day, we say we can do all things through Christ. It showed today.
"They stepped up and believed in themselves.”
Anniston’s girls finished 15 with 14 points, led by Lanecia Moore’s fourth-place finish in the 200 dash (27.45).
White Plains’ girls scored 45.5 points. Handley was ninth with 34 points.
Leading the way for White Plains were state champions Savannah Yates and Angel Bozarth. Yates beat per personal and school record with a pole vault of 11 feet, 1 inch, and Bozarth took the high jump in 5-4.
Yates is a four-time state champion.
Anna Strickland took third in the 1,600 run (5:26.30) and fifth in the 800 (2:26.10), and the 4x800 relay team took third (10:17.15).
“I’m so proud of this group,” White Plains coach Krista Young said. “We only brought 12 girls and only competed in 11 of 18 events.”
White Plains’ boys got Jake Moore’s second-place finish in the 800 (2:00.94) and finished 23 with nine points.
What follows are highlights for other area teams that scored at state. Schools listed alphabetically:
Alexandria, 5A
Led by a second-place finish for the 4x400 relay team (4:06.73), sectional champion Alexandria’s girls took eighth in 5A with 36 points. Sprinter Karlee Walker had the top individual finish, taking fourth in the 200 dash (58.86). She also took seventh in the 200 (26.25).
Alexandria’s boys took 25th with four points. The 4x800 relay team (8:56.25) had the top finish.
Cleburne County, 4A
The boys were tied for 36with one point, thanks to Shamar Heard’s eighth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (44.74).
Donoho, 1A
The girls finished 10th with 39.5 points, and the boys were tied with Cornerstone for 12th with 20.
Taylor Simmons took state in the 400 dash (1:01.75) and finished second in the 800 run (2:35.04). Estella Connell took third in the high jump (4-10), and the 4x400 relay team was third (4:36.53).
The boys’ 4x800 relay team took third (9:58.25). Carter Stremmel was fifth in the 3,200 (9:58.25), and Mihir Patel was sixth (11:48.78).
Handley, 4A
Jamiya Heard took second in the long jump (16-5.75) and fourth in the triple jump (33-2.75) to lead the girls.
The boys took 14th with 19 points. Tae Meadows took second in the long jump (21-3.25) and fifth in the 100 dash (11.57). The 4x100 relay team was second (44.93).
Jacksonville, 4A
Emun Young scored in the throws, finishing second in the shot put (48-6.5) and sixth in the discus (131-1). The Golden Eagles finished 20th in 4A with 11 points.
Lincoln, 5A
The girls took 24th in 5A with five points, and the boys were 14th with 16. Jaycee Woods led the girls with a fourth-place finish in the javelin (102-11). The boys got a third-place finish in the 4x800 relay (8:42.01), and Jalen Turner was fifth in the 300 hurdles (42.09). Ridge Hopkins took sixth in javelin (127-10).
Munford, 4A
Led by distance runner Dakota Frank, the boys took 18thin 4A with 12 points. He took third in the 3,200 run (10:04.10), fifth in the 1,600 (4:38.20) and seventh in the 800 (2:06.93).
Ohatchee, 3A
Ohatchee’s girls, a sectional champion, took sixth with 35 points, and the boys were sixth with 34.
Gracie George won state in the shot put (33-0) and took third in the discus (31-5). Bella Hammonds finished second with a pole vault of 8-0, and Jorda Crook took third in the high jump (4-10).
For the boys, Chris Ferguson (12-0), Troy Galloway (12-0) and Brody Hester (11-6) took second, third and fourth in the pole vault. Malachi Goble finished fifth in the 110 hurdles (16.71) along with a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (43.16).
Oxford, 6A
Justin Moore starred as the boys took eighth with 25 points, and the girls were 29nd with three points. Moore took state in the high jump (6-6) and third in the long jump (22-11.5). Javon Glenn finished fifth in the 200 (22.10).
Keziah Mickler paced the girls with a seventh-place finish in the 400 dash (59.85).
Piedmont, 3A
The girls finished 17th with 14.5 points, led by pole vaulters Lexi Ray and Ashlyn Adderhold. Ray took third at 8-0, and Adderhold was fourth at 7-6.
Pleasant Valley, 3A
The boys finished 11th with 19 points, and the girls were 27th with 2.5 points.
Oliver Young starred for the boys, finishing second in the 800 run (1:58.99) and third in the 400 (51.67).
Aleah Vess led the girls with a high jump of 4-6.
Randolph County, 2A
The boys finished 22nd with eight points, all coming in the discus. Aragonn Mitchell was fourth (116-2) and Joshua Holloway sixth (114-7).
Saks, 3A
The girls finished 11th with 20 points and the boys 17th with 10.
Sa’Nya Fleming won state in the long jump (16-11) and triple jump (35-0.25), and the boys’ 4x100 relay team took third (44.95). Will Mixson had the top individual finish at sixth in the 200 dash (23.58).
Wadley, 1A
Led by Haley Trammel’s state championships in the long jump (15-3.75) and triple jump (34-11.75), Wadley’s girls finished runnerup with 49 points, 10 behind champion Marion County. Trammel also finished fifth in the high jump (4-8). The 4x800 relay team took second (12:21.80), and Caitlin Birdsong finished third in the 100 hurdles (16.90).
Weaver, 3A
The girls finished eighth with 26 points, and the boys were 15th with 14. Sprinter Layla Carter led the way for the girls, finishing second in the 100 dash (12.84) and 200 (26.28) and third in the 400 (1:01.44).
Bailey Stephens’ shot put throw (45-10.25) was good enough for second place, and Taylor Thompson’s javelin throw (139-9) was fifth.
Woodland, 1A
The girls finished 19th with eight points and the boys 23rd with eight. Ella Waites paced the girls, finishing third in the 800 (2:37.47) and seventh in the 400 (1:07.07). For the boys, Austin Champion was second in the discus (111-9).
From staff reports
