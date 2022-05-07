State track: Anniston's boys make history with first title

GULF SHORES — A big Saturday featuring big finishes from Jayden Lewis in the sprints and Christian Myles in the 800-meter run lifted Anniston’s boys to the top in Class 4A outdoor track.
The Bulldogs finished with 90 points, overcoming Bibb County with 67 to win the program’s first state championship in boys’ track.
"I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me, is what we say daily, after our team prayer, and this weekend was living proof of what we say daily," Anniston coach Lisa Howard said. "We had some ups and downs, and we missed some major points in areas where we thought we would have them, and we stepped up in other areas."
Saturday marked the conclusion of state track meets in Alabama. The Class 1A-3A meets took place at Cullman, and the 4A-7A meets played out at Gulf Shores.
Anniston’s boys highlighted the top team finishes.
White Plains’ girls, leading after Friday, finished with 60 points and took second to Brooks (90) in 4A. Anniston’s girls (35) finished fourth.
Ohatchee’s boys and girls took seventh in 3A. Donoho’s girls finished eighth in 1A, one spot ahead of Wadley.
Sprints came into focus Saturday, Lewis, who qualified fourth in preliminaries, took second in the 100 dash in 11.09 seconds. He qualified second in the 200 and finished second but improved his time from 22.09 to 22.04.
Myles, who finished second in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200 to score in both events through Friday, added a state championship in the 800 Saturday. He finished in 1:57.30.
Malachi Taylor was another big scorer for the Bulldogs with scoring finishes in the triple jump (second, 43-06.75), long jump (fourth, 21-02.75) and high jump (sixth, 6-00.00).
Javon Thomas took fourth in the 400 (51.59), and Ryqueze McElderry took eighth in the shot put (42-06.25).
Anniston also got first in the 4x400 relay (3:25.32) and second in the 4x100 ( 43.08).
"Malachi Taylor stepped up in the long jump, triple jump and to clear six feet in the high jump," Howard said. "Jayden Lewis did good things in the 1 and 2. Roc stepped up in the shot put.
"It came down to the 4-by-400, and the guys said we got it. Malachi said it's in the bag; we got this."
Also of note in Class 4A boys:
Handley: Jamarius Haynes was second in the long jump (21-06.25).
Munford: Dakota Frank finished seventh in the 800 (2:00.72).
Class 4A girls
Anna Strickland highlighted the final day for White Plains’ girls, winning the 800 run in 2:20.02.
The Wildcats did most of their damage Thursday and Friday, building a 47-45 lead on Brooks headed into the final day. Maddyn Conn Conn won the 1,600 in 5:18.77 and 3,200 in 11:36.29.
Teammate Anna Strickland finished third in the 1,600 in 5:24.66 and fourth in the 3,200 in 12:00.39.
White Plains’ Angel Bozarth took second in the high jump at 4-10 and seventh in the long jump in 14-09.75, and Maleah Hill was third in the pole vault (8-00).
"I am just so proud of the girls," White Plains coach Bradley Dawson said. "They work so hard, and Coach (Clay) Sprayberry and I were lucky to inherit a great group of girls. They have been a blast to coach."
Also of note:
Anniston: Top finishers included the following: Naleah Gipson, fourth in the long jump (15-02.25) and fifth in 100 hurdles (17.53); Kiarra Foster, fifth in 400 (1:01.26); Liberty Lewis, seventh in 400 (1:01.75); Lanecia Moore, eighth in 400 (1:02.09); 4x400 relay (second, 4:11.61); 4x800 relay (third, 10:46.96); and 4x100 relay (fourth, 52.22).
Handley: Destiny Nolan won the shot put (34-10.00).
Jacksonville: The 4x800 relay team finished fourth (10:53.07).
Munford: Alexis Bennett finished sixth in the 200 (26.75), and Isabella Foshee finished eighth in the 3,200 (12:41.69). The 4x100 relay team finished third (51.80).
Class 6A
Oxford: Oxford’s boys had two scoring finishes. Kendric Croft finished eighth in the 300 hurdles (41.07), and the 4x800 relay team was fifth (8:20.43).
Katie Keur led Oxford’s girls, taking eighth in the 1,600 (5:16.07) and seventh in the 3,200 (11:46.85). Chaci Whitfield was sixth in the 300 hurdles (47.24).
Class 5A
Alexandria: The girls finished 12th with 21 points. Jordyn Walker had the top finish, third in the long jump (17-02.00). Danashia Woods took fourth in the discus (103-00), and Michaela Watts was fifth in the 800 (2:27.43). Also, the 4x800 relay team got four points with a fifth-place finish (10:50.83).
For Alexandria’s boys, both points came on Connor Hall’s seventh-place finish in the javelin (123-00).
Alexandria made school history by sweeping the boys’ and girls’ sectional titles.
Lincoln: For the boys Camare Hampton got fifth in the high jump (6-00.00). Elijah Carter was seventh in the triple jump (42-00.50), and Jaylon Rivers was eighth in the 1,600 (4:51.84).
Jaycee Woods finished fourth in the javelin (114-06) to lead the girls.
Clay-Central: The boys got a fifth-place finish in the 4x800 relay (8:52.90), and Jose Benitez-Garcia took eighth in the 800 (2:05.19).
Class 3A
Ohatchee: The boys (31 points) and girls (30.5) each took seventh place.
Chris Ferguson’s state championship in pole vault helped Ohatchee’s boys. He vaulted 13 feet, 6 inches to claim the top spot on the podium.
Teammate Troy Galloway finished third at 11-06 and second in javelin (159-05).
Eli Ennis finished seventh in the 100 (11.46), and Malachi Goble was eighth in the triple jump (39-03.25). The 4x100 relay team finished fifth (46.17).
For the girls, Gracie George won her second state championship in shot put (35-08), and Jorda Crook took gold in javelin (127-11).
George also took third in discus (94-05), and the Indians had two scorers in pole vault: Brooklyn Fordham (sixth, 7-06); and Coalie Easterwood (seventh, 7-00).
Piedmont: Ashlynn Adderhold took state in the pole vault (9-06.00), and Lexi Ray was second (9-00.00.
Adderhold was fifth in the triple jump (32-01.25).
Ishmel Bethel led the boys with three scoring finishes: fifth in the triple jump (40-02.50); and seventh in the 200 (23.56) and high jump (5-08.00).
Also, the 4x800 relay team took sixth in 9:00.83.
Weaver: Layla Carter took fourth in the 200 (26.73), sixth in the long jump (15-02.50) and seventh in the 100 (12.84)
For the boys, Keshawn Allen was second in the 110 hurdles (15.31).
Wellborn: The boys’ 4x100 relay team finished third (45.70).
Pleasant Valley: Ella Parris led the girls with a third-place finish in the 400 dash (1:03.60), fourth in the 300 hurdles (49.26) and seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.36).
The boys’ 4x800 relay team was fifth (8:57.20).
Saks: Marrio Curry took eighth in the 400 dash (53.44). Terriuanna Huguley paced the girls, finishing seventh in the 200 (27.75), and the 4x400 relay was eighth (4:41.52).
Class 2A
Randolph County: Anna Grace took seventh in the triple jump (30-08).
Class 1A
Donoho: For the girls, Rory Parks and Dena Musa tied for second in the pole vault at 7-00. Estella Connell took second in the triple jump (34-00.75), third in the long jump (15-00) and fifth in the high jump (4-06).
Gracie Perry took fifth in the 400 (1:05.78), and the 4x100 relay finished eighth (55.96).
For the boys, the 4x800 relay team finished fourth (9:41.92). Carter Stremmel was fourth in the 3,200 (11:38.09) and seventh in the 1,600 run (5:16.88).
Ethan Rogers finished seventh in the 400 dash (56.11).
Wadley: A’Mya Brown took second second-place finish in discus (100-04), and Celest Angel was second in the javelin (107-06) to lead the girls.
Cailin Birdsong took fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.23) and 300 hurdles (50.83) and eighth in the 400 (1:06.45).
Alyssa Richardson scored, taking seventh in the 100 hurdles (18.97), and Rylee Holloway was seventh in the javelin (93-06).