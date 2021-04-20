State tennis: Donoho's Hillman in No. 1 singles final, doubles semifinals with Draper

MOBILE — Donoho’s Claire Hillman and Bayside Academy’s Claire Prickett advanced through the No. 1 singles competition at Mobile Tennis Center Monday to the Class 1A-3A girls’ finals, set for today.
Hillman downed Shoals Christian’s Kara Rhodes 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the championship match. Prickett downed Montgomery Catholic’s Ella Newell 6-0, 6-0 and St. Luke’s Episcopal No. 1 singles player Grace Garrett 6-4, 6-2 in the semis.
Hillman and Prickett also advanced to the No. 1 doubles semifinals.
Hillman and Lily Grace Draper downed Shoals Christian’s Kara Rhodes and Presleigh Bachofer 6-0, 6-0. Bayside’s Prickett and O’Melia MacPherson beat Decatur Heritage’s Lucy Orr and Florence Bowman 6-2, 6-0.
Donoho will face Lauderdale County’s doubles team of Jillian Tanner and Liviah Lash. The duo advanced with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Montgomery Catholic’s Ella and Grayson Newell.
Bayside will meet St. Luke’s in the semifinals. The Wildcats’ duo of Garrett and Anne Marie Bentley beat St. Bernard’s Pepper Hastings and Katherine Gill 6-1, 6-0.
Team points were not available at press time. Complete first-day singles and doubles individual match results can be found at the following link: