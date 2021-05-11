STATE SWEEP: White Plains' boys, girls come home champions

MOBILE — That White Plains’ golf teams didn’t get to finish their 2020 season left a hole much bigger than anything they see on a green, with a pin in it. That they technically didn’t get to finish their 2021 season?
It’s all good, when holding that “blue map” trophy.
White Plains’ boys and girls came home as state champions after inclement weather shortened play in the Alabama High School Athletic Association championship Tuesday.
The boys claimed the school’s first team championship in boys’ sports, shooting 25 over par through 27 holes. The Wildcats beat second-place Haleyville by 26 strokes in the Class 4A division.
“That’s really cool,” said Kenny Okins, who tied Brooks’ Zach Ashley for second place at 106, one stroke back of Deshler’s Luke Linley. “Being a part of this team has just been so fun.
“Most of us have grown up together playing golf, and to finally get the chance to do it, especially after last year, is just fun.”
The AHSAA suspended 2020 spring sports play amid the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, and the Alabama State Department of Education shut down in-person learning and extracurricular activities three years later.
Ironically, White Plains’ boys clinched their championship on Andrew Miller’s birthday. He was the lone senior a year ago.
“I just hate it for Andrew,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “We had the best team last year, no doubt. I believe last year would’ve been a bigger blowout this year.
“I believe Andrew was our captain, our glue guy, and he didn’t get to experience this, but he’s part of it.”
The girls claimed their third state title and first since White Plains won back-to-back championships in 2015 and 2016, finishing 25 over par through 18 holes and seven strokes better than second-place Northside. Alexandria took third at 50 over.
The girls’ 2021 championship came on the same course where they won their 2015 title. It also came as former Wildcats Layne and Hannah Dyar were 200 miles west, with Jacksonville State’s team for the NCAA LSU Regional.
“It is the best feeling,” said Baylie Webb, who’s first-round 75 stood and left her in a tie for third with the Wildcats’ top finisher in a tied for third with Alabama Christian’s Julie Waldo, four shots back of Northside’s Ashley Allen. “I’m getting a little emotional thinking about it.
“This has been the my dream since the seventh grade and everybody’s dream since they’ve been on the team, and I’m just really excited for next year.”
Rain and thundershowers both days of the tournament forced organizers to adjust scoring to four nine-hole rounds, instead of two 18-hole rounds. The AHSAA suspended play with the 4A boys’ division having completed 27 holes.
The girls didn’t complete nine holes Tuesday, so their score reverted to their 18-hole total from Monday.
Okins entered Tuesday’s play tied with Ashley for first place and sat one stroke off the lead when he teed to within 213 yards on the par-5 No. 10 Tuesday. Deshler’s Luke Linley teed into the trees.
“I was 213 in the middle of the fairway,” Okins said. “I was dead in the center of it. I hit my drive right over the trees, just perfect position.”
The AHSAA suspended play before each player could shoot his second shot. Two hours later, officials called the tournament, and Linley finished as medalist at 105. Okins and Ashley tied at 106.
“We feel like Kenny is the best 4A golfer in the state,” Randall said. “We feel like he was making his move.”
Okins said he likely would’ve draw even, if not taken the lead, on No. 10.
“I was hitting the ball good,” he said. “I was very confident that I’d put it on the green close enough to get birdie.
“It’s less than the team winning, but it does (stink). It might not have happened, but knowing that I could’ve had a chance to at least be tied through 10 kind of (stinks).”
White Plains’ Wesley Jenkins finished at 111 for fourth place. His tournament included a hole-in-one Monday, his second in three days. He hit the first ace of his life during Saturday’s practice round, as well.
Freshman Sawyer Edwards finished tied for fifth at 114, and Peyton Bradley finished 10 at 120.
All four shot in the 30s during Tuesday’s nine holes.
For the girls, Abby Gattis finished seventh with an 81, and Isabel Rogers tied Alexandria’s Lauren Sechrest for ninth at 85.
With their historic sweep, White Plains’ golf teams made Randall a first-time state champion. He’s taught and coached at the school for 20 years, mostly in basketball. He took added golf to his duties after the 2016 season.
Randall, who has described himself as the mind coach, credited assistants who helped players develop their games. He also teared up while describing Cory Etter’s impact on the teams.
Etter is owner at Pine Hill Golf Club and Cider Ridge, recently adding Cider Ridge. Pine Hill sits six miles from White Plains’ campus and serves as the Wildcats’ home course.
Randall said Etter “embraced” the players when they were young.
“He really made them feel comfortable,” Randall said. “He treated them like family, just making fun of them, picking at them, playing rounds with them, playing holes with them, encouraging them, talking to them about golf.
“He gave them some instruction, but not like a swing coach. He’s just like an uncle, somebody they could talk to.”