MONTGOMERY — White Plains came out hitting in the final day of the Class 4A state softball tournament then hit a wall called Alabama Christian Academy.
Monica Willingham’s first-inning grand slam got ACA started, and the Eagles went on to eliminate White Plains 10-0 in the game to determine which team would advance to Saturday’s elimination-bracket final.
White Plains avenged its lone West Central Regional loss by eliminating Good Hope 10-5 earlier Saturday.
The Wildcats finished 33-12, going 2-2 and finishing fourth at the state tournament, which matches their best state finish.
“To finish top four in the state, that’s a pretty big accomplishment,” White Plains coach Rachel Ford said. “I was telling them, I’m not remembering this game as the end of the season. Our season was bigger than this.
“We’ve had to fight through a lot of adversity. It’s been a tough year. A lot of things went wrong, and we could’ve cowered down and stopped fighting, but we didn’t.”
White Plains’ victory over Good Hope on Saturday avenged a 2-1 loss in the regional winners’-bracket final eight days prior. Less than 24 hours after falling into the elimination bracket 5-0 against North Jackson, the Wildcats pounded out 16 hits.
The Wildcats chased pitcher Sidney English, who pitched against them at regionals. Abbie Hunt came on in relief in the seventh inning.
“I’m so proud of how we approached that first game,” Ford said. “We scored about every inning that we could, and they were good hitters. We struggled against that pitcher at regionals, and I’m really proud of the adjustment we made.”
Emma Jones led off with a home run and added two singles. Graci Surrett went 4-for-5 with a double and two-run single. Lily Ponder had three RBIs on two doubles, and Callyn Martin had a single, double and RBI.
“They beat us last time, and it was time for us to get going,”Surrett said. “When I got up there, I was like, ‘I’ve got to do this for the seniors.’”
Against ACA, the Wildcats struggled to hit junior Haley Pittman, a Florida commit. She tied the school record with her 33rd win of the season, and her 10 strikeouts expanded her school career mark to 1,302.
Continuing a theme that started in the Good Hope game, White Plains made a handful of highlight-reel defensive plays against ACA. Left fielder Camden Wilson, who made waves with her diving catch against Lincoln at regional, charged and gloved one just off the grass in the first inning. Later that inning, Savannah White made a diving catch near the right-field line.
Ponder’s diving stop at third base and throw from her knees got White Plains an out in the fifth inning.
Martin dazzled in the Good Hope game. Playing at shortstop while Jones pitched, Martin fake pumped a throw to first base and made a tag for an out.
“That’s kind of like her signature move,” Ford said. “I thought people would start learning it, but it’s working for her. She’s pretty good at reading the runners, and if they’ve got a pretty big lead, she’ll do that.”
White Plains will lose a three-member senior class that includes White, pitcher/second baseman/outfielder Hannah Fortenberry and first baseman Jordan Hinton.
“It was a pretty great season,” an emotional Ponder said. “Losing 10-0 doesn’t look good on paper, but this is what it’s about. It’s about the people.”