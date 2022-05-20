State softball tournament: Welsh's Spring Garden career comes to a close

OXFORD — Reflecting on her departing senior softball players always makes Ann Welsh emotional, but the veteran Spring Garden coach has extra reason this year.
Daughter Neely just played her last as a Spring Garden athlete.
“It’s probably the most fun I’ve had in a while, probably because my daughter is on there,” Ann Welsh said. “They’re just a good group of girls, and we’ve coached them since they were about 5 years old.”
The end came for Abbie Woods, Bri Bowles, Neely Welsh, Madison Brown, Alyssa Danford and Abbey Steward during state-tournament action Friday at Choccolocco Park. Spring Garden opened with an 8-1 loss to Mars Hill Bible then fell to Thorsby 6-4 in eight innings.
The Panthers finished 25-13-1, making yet another run to the state tournament for a school known for success in girls’ sports.
Neely Welsh has done plenty for Spring Garden’s softball program but is most known for basketball. She’s a three-time all-state player and was most valuable player of the 2020 Final Four.
She signed to play basketball for Berry College, her next stop after finishing her run at Spring Garden.
“I feel good about it,” Neely Welsh said. “I feel like I put my name there.
“Not that I want attention, or anything, but when people will hear my name, I think they’ll think about my teams and the people that played with me. That’s all I can ask for, as long as people know I gave it my all.”
Spring Garden’s most recent stay at state softball got off to a rough start against Mars Hill, but the Panthers briefly extended their stay against Thorsby. After Thorsby came back from a 3-1 deficit to take a 4-3 lead, Spring Garden tied the game in the bottom of the fifth.
The 4-4 tie carried into the eighth inning, when Thorsby scored twice then held Spring Garden in the bottom of the inning.
“We just never could stay on top and keep the ball rolling in our favor,” Ann Welsh said. “It’s just a lot of pressure, which I think all of these girls have been in that situation a lot of their career, and they’re prepared for it, but you’re dealing with heat and the pressure of being in the losers’ bracket, but I’m proud of them.”