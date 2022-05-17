State softball tournament: Piedmont eliminated after two games

Piedmont opened the AHSAA Class 3A state softball tournament Tuesday morning against highly regarded Oakman, the North Region champion, and fell to the Wildcats 6-2. Batting as the visitors, the Bulldogs started the scoring with a run in the first inning. Oakman answered with two tallies in the bottom of the first. A run in the top of the third got the Bulldogs even at 2-2 but the Wildcats took a 3-2 lead in their half of the third then added single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Piedmont (30-20) finished with eight hits. Catcher Cacey Brothers’ double in the third was Piedmont’s only hit good for extra bases. Brothers also singled in the seventh. Right fielder Jaycee Glover was 3-for-3 with singles in the second, fourth and sixth frames.
Emily Farmer was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. In the first, Farmer’s ground ball out to second base plated leadoff hitter Savannah Smith who reached on an error. After Brothers doubled in the third, Farmer singled home courtesy runner Cadence Buttram. Smith and Jenna Calvert each singled to start the fifth inning but were stranded at third and second respectively.
Starting pitcher Emma Grace Todd worked 5 1/3 innings. She struck out five. Farmer got the final two outs with one strikeout.
In the elimination bracket, the Bulldogs batted as the home team and fell to Prattville Christian 5-3. Piedmont scored two runs in the first. Smith singled, Calvert reached on an error and Farmer singled to send both runners home. Piedmont loaded the bases with one out on singles by Cayla Brothers, Glover and Sarah Goss but didn’t score.
The Panthers tied the game briefly at 2-2 in the top of the third on three consecutive hits. Cacey Brothers doubled to start Piedmont’s third and Farmer’s RBI single scored courtesy runner Mary Claire Barber.
Piedmont continued to hold a 3-2 lead until Prattville Christian scored three times in the seventh. The final two runs were unearned. Farmer pitched all seven innings. She was charged with three earned runs, six hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts.
Glover and Cacey Brothers each went 2-for-3. Farmer was 2-for-4. Goss, Smith and Cayla Brothers each had one hit.