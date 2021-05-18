State softball tournament: Gattis powers Alexandria through elimination bracket

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Alexandria get ready to play before the Alexandria vs Faith Academy AHSAA state championship softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Alexandria lost the game 3-1. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
OXFORD — Alexandria pitcher Rylee Gattis looked like a woman on a mission every time she stepped inside the circle on Tuesday.
Gattis opened the Class 5A state softball tournament, striking out 11 of 26 batters in a 3-1 loss to Faith Academy. She then followed it up with a 10-strikeout performance in a 3-2 victory over Tallassee in eight innings before ending the day with seven strikeouts in a 9-5 win over Elmore County.
“You just have to stay humble because there’s other pitchers out here doing just the same as me,” Gattis said, when asked about her 28 strikeouts.
Alexandria coach Brian Hess offered plenty of praise for his pitcher, especially against Faith Academy.
“They have probably four of the top hitters in the state, and she pretty much shut them down outside of a couple of mistakes,” Hess said. “She spun the ball real well. For them to be popping up a lot of balls tells me that she was not leaving many balls right there that were moving. If she can continue to do that, we will be fine.”
The Valley Cubs will return to action at 9 a.m. Wednesday for an elimination game against Ardmore. Only four teams are left in the Class 5A field.
“To be in the top four, and you’re still in this thing,” Hess said. “Until that last out is made and we’re behind you just keep fighting. … Anything can happen because we are all in the same boat. And, I don’t think anyone has two or three pitchers, and we’ve all played the same amount of games so we’re sitting in a good spot.”
Alexandria get ready to play before the Alexandria vs Faith Academy AHSAA state championship softball tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford. Alexandria lost the game 3-1. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star
Alexandria 9, Elmore County 5: The Valley Cubs coach couldn’t have scripted a much better ending to the first day of the state tournament. Eight of his nine batters recorded a hit, including both girls that had failed to do so earlier in the day.
Alexandria finished the game with 13 hits after the team struggled to record 15 total hits in the first two games combined.
“They continue to amaze me,” Hess said. “This team right here has been a hot team for the last month and a half for us to come out and play the way we did against them and Rylee being tired. Just everybody kind of picking each other up just says a lot to where we are headed. I’m just proud of them.”
Hess’ daughter, Christian Hess, was one of five players to record two hits in the victory over Elmore County and those two hits couldn’t have come at better times for the Valley Cubs. Her first hit drove in Jill Cockrell to give Alexandria a 3-0 lead in the first inning. The freshman’s second hit drove in both Gattis and Cockrell to give the Valley Cubs a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning after Elmore County scored its first two runs earlier in the same inning.
“For her to come through big there that one inning driving in a couple runs, well for two innings there, driving in two or three runs, I’m proud of her,” Brian Hess said. “I’m tough on her, but she did a good job today. I’m proud of her.”
Christian Hess finished the day with a team-high three RBIs. Gattis and her twin sister Chloe Gattis paced the team in hits with five each.
Alexandria 3, Tallassee 2: The Valley Cubs were all but assured of heading to a ninth inning after Tallassee forced two quick outs before allowing Rylee Gattis to take first base on a timely but seemingly too-late single.
Then Alexandria junior Addie Jennings stepped up to the plate. She had struck out all four times in the loss to Faith Academy, and she started out 0-for-3 in game two, but in the eighth inning, everything finally fell into place.
Jennings hit a triple, giving courtesy runner Quendeja Bowie more than enough time to round the bases for the game-winning run.
“She’s struggled these last two games, and she struggled a bit at regionals last week, so to see her come through with a big hit was great,” Hess said. “I’m hoping she’s coming around.”
Alexandria leadoff batter Ashley Phillips scored the first run in the opening inning after Hess decided to sacrifice a baserunner at first to give Phillips a chance. At the time, Alexandria had runners on first and third with no outs.
“It worked for a little bit,” Hess said. “I felt like if we could get them behind the eight ball real early to get them down. … Anytime you can score a run, you take your chances.”
For a while, that lone run seemed like it might be enough, but two errors in the fifth inning allowed Tallassee to take a 2-1 lead.
“Should have never been in that situation, but we did, and I was proud of the way we fought back,” Hess said. “We made some mistakes in that fifth inning, and we fought back, and I’m proud.”
Faith Academy 3, Alexandria 1: Chloe Gattis paced the Valley Cubs at the plate, recording three of Alexandria’s eight hits. Faith Academy pitcher Rycca Hinton, a Southern Mississippi signee, largely shut down the rest of the team.
Hinton finished the game with 13 strikeouts.
“That Hinton girl, she is so dominant and has been so dominant all year,” Hess said.
That dominance did seem to fade in the final inning when Hinton gave up three hits to allow the Valley Cubs to load the bases with two outs, but the Rams pitcher delivered her final strikeout to end the inning.
Hess said he thought Rylee Gattis went toe-to-toe with the Southern Mississippi signee. Gattis allowed three hits in the first inning but pitched close to a perfect game after that allowing only two hits the rest of the game.
Unfortunately for the Valley Cubs, both of those hits went over the fence courtesy of Faith Academy senior Emma Harrell.
“It is one of those if we had to do it all again, we’d probably pitch around her,” Hess said. “But honestly, I didn’t think she could do it again, but obviously, she proved me wrong.”
Sports Writer Tyler Waldrep: 256-299-2133. On Twitter: @tylerwaldrep