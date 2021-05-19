State softball tournament: Cleburne County gets a win, but tourney journey ends on first day

OXFORD — Cleburne County’s return appearance in the Class 4A state softball tournament Wednesday didn’t last as long as the Tigers wanted.
After falling into the elimination bracket with a 4-0 opening-round loss to Loveless Academic Magnet Program of Montgomery, they beat Hamilton 7-2 before seeing their season end in a 14-4 loss to Etowah.
Against LAMP, Cleburne County gave up two runs in the first inning, a solo home run in the fourth and an unearned insurance run in the seventh. The Tigers just couldn’t get a clutch hit.
“The pitcher for LAMP (Caitlyn Russell) did a really good job of keeping us off balance,” Christina Ezell, Cleburne County’s first-year head softball coach, said later.
Cleburne County left runners on second and third in the second inning, stranded a runner at second in the third frame, left two more on in the fourth and wasted Karley Boyd’s two-out triple in the fifth. Junior pitcher Jayci Boozer chalked up 12 strikeouts but when the seventh inning ended, the Tigers were in the elimination bracket.
“Once we got in the losers' bracket, that was kind of hard,” Ezell said.
Hard — but not necessarily time to pack up the bats and gloves. The day lasted long enough for this year’s Cleburne County team to earn what seems to be the school’s first victory in a state tournament game.
While the Tigers waited to meet Hamilton in their second game, Boozer said the players talked about changes they needed to make.
“We knew we just had to calm down and focus, think about winning and having fun,” Boozer said.
Ezell made some lineup changes, moving Boyd to leadoff and Boozer, who was 3-for-3 against LAMP, from fifth in the order to third. She described the adjustments as “something you can do to get something started.”
Whether it was the players talking or Ezell juggling her batting order, something paid immediate dividends and Cleburne County defeated Hamilton. Boozer drove in Gracie Sanders with a single in the top of the first inning. In the fourth, eighth-grader Allyssa Hunt knocked in Kaylee Shierling with her second single of the game. Karley Leggett singled to start the fifth inning and Boozer sent her home with a two-out base hit.
Ahead 3-0 after six innings, the Tigers added four insurance runs in the seventh. Leggett again was the first Tiger to bat in the inning and singled to right field. With one down, Sanders doubled and Leggett scored.
Boozer walked and Kaden Pritchett entered as a courtesy runner. Micah Pentecost singled to right, driving in Sanders. First Pritchett and then Pentecost scored on Shierling’s ground out to second base and the Tigers led 7-0.
Boozer held Hamilton without a hit for six innings. She gave up a leadoff single in the bottom of the seventh and the Aggies eventually scored two runs. Boozer ended the game with two straight strikeouts, giving her 11 Ks for the contest.
In their second elimination-bracket game, the Tigers were paired against Etowah, a team they defeated 2-1 in the East Region tournament last week. This time, the Blue Devils won by 10 runs in five innings. Three Cleburne County errors in the first inning helped Etowah to a 5-1 lead after Pentecost belted an RBI double to score Pritchett in the top of the first.
Boozer started and tossed two innings with one strikeout before giving way to Carlee Hiett. Hiett finished with two strikeouts.
Cleburne County scored its final three runs in the third. Sanders reached on an error and Boozer singled. Pentecost followed with an RBI single, sending Sanders home for her second RBI of the game. Shierling drove in Pritchett and Pentecost to complete Cleburne County’s scoring.
The Tigers lose six seniors — left fielder Madison East, first baseman Kendall Houston, right fielder Leggett, third baseman Pentecost, second baseman Sanders and shortstop Shierling — but Boozer seemed confident there will be younger players to fill those roles and get Cleburne County back to the state tournament in 2022.
“Hopefully with a better outcome,” Boozer said with a smile.