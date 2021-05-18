State softball tournament: Alexandria pitcher shines in opening-round loss

OXFORD — Alexandria pitcher Rylee Gattis looked like a woman on a mission when she struck out 11 of 26 batters in the Valley Cubs opening-round loss to Faith Academy in the Class 5A state softball tournament Tuesday morning.
“They have probably four of the top hitters in the state, and she pretty much shut them down outside of a couple of mistakes,” Alexandria coach Brian Hess said, praising his pitcher’s performance. “She spun the ball real well. For them to be popping up a lot of balls tells me that she was not leaving many balls right there that were moving. If she can continue to do that, we will be fine.”
Gattis’ twin sister, Chloe Gattis, paced the Valley Cubs at the plate, recording three of Alexandria’s eight hits. Faith Academy pitcher Rycca Hinton, a Southern Mississippi signee, largely shut down the rest of the team.
Hinton finished the game with 13 strikeouts.
“That Hinton girl, she is so dominant and has been so dominant all year,” Hess said.
That dominance did seem to fade in the final inning when Hinton gave up three hits to allow the Valley Cubs to load the bases with two outs, but the Rams pitcher delivered her final strikeout to end the inning.
Hess said he thought Rylee Gattis went toe-to-toe with the Southern Miss signee. Gattis allowed three hits in the first inning but pitched close to perfect game after that allowing only two hits the rest of the game.
Unfortunately for the Valley Cubs, both of those hits went over the fence courtesy of Faith Academy senior Emma Harrell.
“It is one of those if we had to do it all again, we’d probably pitch around her," Hess said. "But honestly I didn’t think she could do it again, but obviously, she proved me wrong.”
The Valley Cubs return to action at 12:30 p.m. against Tallassee (34-12-4) in an elimination game.