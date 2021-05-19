State softball tournament: Alexandria exceeds expectations despite elimination

OXFORD — Alexandria won’t bring home the program’s first state championship since 2014, but the Valley Cubs’ have already accomplished the goals coach Brian Hess had in mind for the 2021 season.
The Valley Cubs’ season came to an end after a 4-1 loss to Ardmore on Wednesday morning in the Class 5A softball state tournament, although Alexandria was actually in control for most of the game. The loss left three teams alive in the 5A bracket, which means the Cubs are fourth in the state.
“It’s just a tough way to end it,” said Hess, whose team ended the season at 35-12. “But like I told them, with this many young kids to be in the top four, I said, ‘There’s not a soul in this place back in February that ever would have thought we’d have got to this point. So to be able to get to this point, I’m proud.'”
Alexandria pitcher Rylee Gattis drove in leadoff batter Ashley Phillips to give the Valley Cubs a 1-0 lead after the first inning. From there, Gattis struck out seven of 19 Ardmore batters while only giving up two hits through five innings.
Then in the sixth, everything began to unravel.
An error at first allowed Ardmore’s first baserunner to reach safely.
Gattis and her twin sister, catcher Chloe Gattis, bookended a great play in the infield to clean up the mistake before Ardmore could take the lead.
“(Chloe) did a good job of sealing off the plate once she had the ball,” Hess said. “And of course, Rylee faking the throw to draw the girl off. That is something we work on, but we hadn’t been in that situation much this year, but I’m glad to see them be able to pull it off.”
Still, the damage was already done. With one runner on base, Ardmore called a series of bunts which resulted in two hits and two more errors. Eventually, it all became too much for an Alexandria team that starts four girls in the ninth and 10th grades.
“I told them a minute ago, I was like, ‘Look you’re put in pressure situations, you’re young,” Hess said. “You made some mistakes because of pressure. Well, next year it is going to be expected pressure because we got so many coming back.”
While Hess was proud of his team’s overall performance, he did recognize third baseman Jill Cockrell and ninth-grade baserunner Ava Johnson for the growth they demonstrated during the state tournament.
In addition to a decent showing on defense this week, Cockrell’s hit against Ardmore made her one of four Valley Cubs to record a team-high five hits in the tournament. Meanwhile, Johnson finished 2-for-3 at the plate against Tallassee on Tuesday when she was pulled off the bench to fill in for teammate who was a late scratch.
Both of them and every single one of their teammates should be back next season, considering the group has zero seniors on the roster. That, combined with the Valley Cubs’ youth, is the main reason Hess said he always pictured 2021 as the year his team would make its next serious run.
This year he just hoped to make the state tournament field.
“Kind of reminiscent of that,” Hess said, reflecting on his 2003 team that also had zero seniors. “So if we can have the same kind of mentality coming in next year as we had in ‘04 I’ll be happy.”
Considering Alexandria won a state title in 2014, Hess will undoubtedly be hoping for similar results next season.
With Gattis back in the circle, it’s easy to imagine the Valley Cubs strolling into Oxford next May as one of the favorites, especially if Hess can develop a second arm capable of spelling his star pitcher as he hopes.
In just over 24 hours, Gattis faced 118 batters. She struck out 35 of them while giving up only 27 hits and two walks.
Yet after the loss to Ardmore, it was Gattis that seemed the most upset.
“She puts a lot of pressure on herself,” Hess said. “Just being in the circle, that is a lot of importance. … She takes it to heart. She is just a hard worker, and she makes everybody play up to the level she has been playing."