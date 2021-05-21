State softball: Piedmont wins first state-tourney game of school's fast-pitch era

OXFORD — Savannah Smith pitched a four-hit shutout, and Piedmont beat Mobile Christian 2-0 in the Class 3A state-tournament opener for both teams Friday at Choccolocco Park.
The victory came in Piedmont's first state-tourney game of the school's fast-pitch era, which started in 2002.
Piedmont (26-23-1) will play Plainview at 2:15 p.m. Plainview beat Oakman 1-0.
Piedmont took a 1-0 lead on Jenna Calvert's RBI single in the top of the fifth. Emily Farmer reached on an error ahead of Calvert and took second base, and Calvert's single scored pinch runner Laken Hilburn.
The Bulldogs added a run on Cayla Brothers' RBI single in the sixth. Reese Franklin singled ahead of her, and Hilburn took second base on a passed ball.
Mobile Christian threatened when Kendall Waller led off the bottom of the fifth with a double, but Piedmont third baseman Z'Hayla Walker looked her back on a grounder and kept her at second base. Smith induced two fly balls to left field.