State softball: Hayden forces decisive 'if' game with Alexandria in 5A finals

OXFORD — The AHSAA Class 5A state softball finals will go to the decisive "if" game after Hayden beat Alexandria 6-5 in the opener on Choccolocco Park's signature field Thursday.
The "if" game will immediately follow the first game:
First game
Hayden 6, Alexandria 5: Alexandria outhit Hayden 14-10, including Phillips' solo home run to bring the Valley Cubs within 2-1 in the bottom of the first, but Hayden made the most of its hits.
Becca Benton slammed a two-run homer in the top of the first, and Ansley Armstrong hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning of a game that saw Alexandria trail and tie the game three times.
The Valley Cubs left the bases loaded after Phillips' RBI single in the fourth. Christian Hess led off the inning with a single but strayed off of the bag and was tagged out by Hayden first baseman Gabby Knighten.
A key play in the fifth set up with Chloe Gattis' leadoff single. Pinch runner Caree Parris rounded third base for home on Hess' single, but center fielder Alyssa Jinright threw home to catcher Kiley Christopher for the out.