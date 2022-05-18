State softball: Gattis pitches gem as Alexandria opens with victory

OXFORD — Rylee Gattis struck out 18 batters en route to a two-hitter, and Alexandria opened play in the state softball tournament with a 5-0 victory over West Point on Wednesday at Choccolocco Park.
The Valley Cubs (43-10) will play the Elmore County-Rehobeth winner at 2:15 p.m.
Alexandria's past seven victories have come by shutout.
Both West Point hits came on singles from Macayla and Carlie Wilkins in the second inning. Gattis struck out Braelee Quinn to end the threat and begin a string of 10 consecutive strikeouts that carried into the sixth inning.
West Point's Carlie Wilkins carried a no-hitter into the fifth, when Alexandria broke the game open with five runs on four hits. The rally included Ashley Phillips' two-run double and Gattis' RBI single.