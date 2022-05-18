State softball: Gattis pitches Alexandria to within a victory of title

OXFORD — Rylee Gattis struck out 18 batters en route to a two-hitter, and Alexandria opened play in the state softball tournament with a 5-0 victory over West Point on Wednesday at Choccolocco Park.
The Valley Cubs (43-10) advanced to play Rehobeth at 2:15 p.m.
Alexandria's past seven victories have come by shutout.
Both West Point hits came on singles from Macayla and Carlie Wilkins in the second inning. Gattis struck out Braelee Quinn to end the threat and begin a string of 10 consecutive strikeouts that carried into the sixth inning.
West Point's Carlie Wilkins carried a no-hitter into the fifth, when Alexandria broke the game open with five runs on four hits. The rally included Ashley Phillips' two-run double and Gattis' RBI single.
Winners bracket
Alexandria 11, Rehobeth 0: Gattis Added 11 more strikeouts in five innings to run her total today to 29 over 12 innings. She three, three-strikeout innings to run her total for the day to seven.
Alexandria (44-10) advances to the 5:30 p.m. winners' bracket final against the Satsuma-Hayden winner.
Phillips drove in six runs on a triple, two doubles and a single to run her total for the day to eight RBIs.
Alexandria also got three hits and two RBIs from Gattis. Christian Hess, Chloe Gattis and Brie Troup added RBI hits. Troup's was a double.
Alexandria 8, Satsuma 0: Gattis struck out nine batters to run her total for the day to 38 in 19 innings, and Alexandria advanced to Thursday's championship finals.
The Valley Cubs (45-10) await the elimination-bracket survivor. Two elimination-bracket games will play out at 10:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., with the championship finals playing out on Choccolocco Park's signature field.
Alexandria seeks its third state title and first since 2014. The Valley Cubs won their first in 2004.
A state title would be Alexandria's first in 5A. The other two were in 4A. The Valley Cubs moved up to 5A in 2015.
Gattis' day included eight three-strikeout innings, at least one in each of three games.
Against Satsuma, Gattis also doubled home a run as part of Alexandria's two-run first. She also doubled home a run in the fifth.
RBI singles from Clancy Bright and Brie Troup accounted for Alexandria's two-run fourth inning.
Jennings singled home a run in the fifth, and Chloe Gattis singled home another as part of Alexandria's two-run sixth inning. The Valley Cubs scored two more runs on errors.