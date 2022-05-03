State soccer tournament: Donoho girls, boys advance

Erin Turley scored two goals to lead Donoho’s girls soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Collinsville in the first round of the Class 1A-3A state tournament Tuesday.
The Falcons (16-0) will play Whitesburg Christian in the second round Thursday at 7 p.m.
Turley scored on an assist from Anna Grace Jones with 11 seconds left in the first half. She added her second goal with 18 minutes to play in the match.
Boys
Donoho 2, Susan Moore 1: Down 1-0 at the half, the Falcons scored with eight minutes left to send the game into overtime. Donoho scored the game-winning goal with 3:40 left in the second overtime on a cross from Grant Steed to Jack Burgess.
The win marked the Falcons first playoff victory since 2009. They’ll travel to Mars Hill Bible for the second round.