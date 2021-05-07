State soccer: Donoho's dream of undefeated title run falls short

HUNTSVILLE — Trinity Presbyterian stayed on the attack during its 1A-3A state-final match with Donoho’s girls Friday.
Eventually, trouble found Donoho’s net.
The Wildcats scored the sixth, seventh and eighth goals Donoho gave up all season and spoiled the Falcons’ first-ever final appearance, 3-1.
Donoho finished 21-1-1, making its second Final Four appearance. They lost to West Morgan in the 2018 semifinals.
Trinity Presbyterian (19-4-1) dominated the first half, outshooting Donoho 9-1 and forcing three corner-kick chances to none for Donoho.
Falcons goalie Maggie Wakefield stayed busy and had seven saves at halftime. She saved Mary Alice Sasser’s point-blank shot from the left side of the goalie box at 35:04 of the first half then held the ball through contact with Emily Etheredge at 5:34, as both players crashed to the ground.
Trinity kept coming, and eventually the Wildcats scored.
Sasser won a 50-50 ball, popping it over Wakefield then tapping into the open goal for the match's first goal, at 28:02.
Etheredge made good on Bentley Moore’s corner kick at 1:38, and Trinity took a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Donoho star Erin Turley, who scored a hat trick with three goals against Whitesburg Christian in Thursday’s semifinals, found lots of company. Trinity’s defensive line of Ella Katherine Osmer, Isabell Hill, Ann Presley Stewart and kept her marked when the ball came over midfield and double-teamed when Turley got the ball.
Trinity added a penalty-kick goal at 20:30 of the second half, after Wakefield went for a slide tackle on Hastings Avant in the box. Wakefield drew a yellow card on the play and had to exit, and Healy Mathison made the penalty kick against backup keeper Callie Taylor, a seventh-grader.
Donoho got its goal when Tosin Sanusi put in the rebound on Turley’s corner kick with 15:24 left in the match.