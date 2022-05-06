State outdoor track meet: White Plains girls in front heading into final day

GULF SHORES — With Maddyn Conn running for two state championships, White Plains’ girls lead the Class 4A state outdoor track meet through the second day.
The Class 4A-7A meet started Thursday in Gulf Shores, and the Class 1A-3A meet started Friday in Cullman. Both will conclude today.
White Plains has 47 points. Brooks is second with 45.
Conn won the 1,600 run in 5:18.77 and 3,200 in 11:36.29.
Teammate Anna Strickland finished third in the 1,600 in 5:24.66 and fourth in the 3,200 in 12:00.39.
White Plains’ Angel Bozarth took second in the high jump at 4-10 and seventh in the long jump in 14-09.75, and Maleah Hill was third in the pole vault (8-00).
Highlights for other area teams in the state track meets:
Class 6A
Oxford: Oxford’s girls are 17th with three points. Katie Keur took eighth in the 1,600 (5:16.07) and seventh in the 3,200 (11:46.85).
The boys’ 4x800 relay team took fifth (8:20.43), and Oxford stands 24th with four points.
Class 5A
Alexandria: Alexandria’s girls are 14th with six points. The 4x800 relay team got four points with a fifth-place finish (10:50.83).
The Valley Cubs boys are tied for 27th with two points, both coming on Connor Hall’s seventh-place finish in the javelin (123-00).
Lincoln: Lincoln’s girls are 16th with five points. Jaycee Woods finished fourth in the javelin (114-06).
Lincoln’s boys are 17th with seven points. Camare Hampton got four with a fifth-place finish in the high jump (6-00.00).
Clay-Central: The boys are 23rd with four points, all from a fifth-place finish in the 4x800 relay (8:52.90).
Class 4A
Anniston: Christian Myles finished second in the 1,600 (4:28.01) and eighth in the 3,200 (10:09.84), and Anniston’s boys are sixth with 23 points. Malachi Taylor was fourth in the long jump (21-02.75) and sixth in the high jump (6-00.00).
Anniston’s girls are eighth with 18 points. The 4x800 relay team took third (10:46.96). Individually, Naleah Gipson finished fourth in the long jump (15-02.25).
Handley: Destiny Nolan finished first in the shot put (34-10.00), and Handley’s girls are 11th with 13 points.
Handley’s boys are 18th with 10 points. Jamarius Haynes was second in the long jump (21-06.25).
Jacksonville: Jacksonville’s girls are 19th with five points. The 4x800 relay team finished fourth (10:53.07).
Munford: Isabella Foshee scored Munford’s lone point with an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 run (12:41.69).
Class 3A
Ohatchee: Chris Ferguson’s state championship in pole vault helped Ohatchee’s boys hold third place after the first day with 25 points, behind Bayside Academy at 53 and Winfield at 37.
Gracie George won her second state championship in shot put, and Jorda Crook took gold in javelin to lead Ohatchee’s girls to fifth place with 20 points.
Ferguson vaulted 13 feet, 6 inches to claim the top spot on the podium. Ohatchee teammate Troy Galloway finished third at 11-06.
George won her second state championship in shot put (35-08), and Crook took gold in javelin (127-11).
Pleasant Valley: Ella Parris led the girls with a third-place finish in the 400 dash (1:03.60). The Raiders stand in 14th place with six points, and the boys are 15th with four.
Piedmont: The boys are 13th with seven points. Ishmel Bethel led the way with a fifth-place finish in the triple jump (40-02.50), and the 4x800 relay team took sixth in 9:00.83.
Weaver: The Bearcats’ girls are 18th with three points. Layla Carter took sixth in the long jump (15-02.50).
Saks: The Wildcats’ boys got their point from Marrio Curry, who took eighth in the 400 dash (53.44).
Class 2A
Randolph County: Anna Grace took seventh in the triple jump (30-08) to give the Tigers two points.
Class 1A
Donoho: The girls had a strong first day to stand in third with 26.66 points. Holy Spirit leads with 44.
For the Falcons, Rory Parks and Dena Musa tied for second in the pole vault at 7-00. Estella Connell took third in the long jump (15-00) and fifth in the high jump (4-06).
The boys are 10th with nine points. The 4x800 relay team finished fourth (9:41.92). Ethan Rogers finished seventh in the 400 dash (56.11), and Carter Stremmel was seventh in the 1,600 run (5:16.88).
Wadley: The girls are ninth with nine points, led by A’Mya Brown’s second-place finish in discus (100-04).