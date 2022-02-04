State indoor track: Ohatchee's Ferguson wins pole vault state title

BIRMINGHAM — Ohatchee’s Chris Ferguson is a state indoor pole vault champion.
The Ohatchee junior vaulted 12 feet, 9 inches during Friday’s competition in the 1A-3A indoor championships at Birmingham CrossPlex, prevailing in a tie with Mobile Christian’s Garrett Baldwin.
Friday marked opening day for the indoor championships, featuring the 1A-3A and 6A divisions. The 6A division started later in the day.
Winfield was the top boys’ team finisher with 99 points. Piedmont took sixth with 29 points, Ohatchee 17th with 10 and Donoho 23rd with four.
Mobile Christian prevailed in the girls’ division with 79.5 points. Donoho was 11th with 17.5 points and Piedmont 12th at 16.5. Ohatchee was 16th at 10.5.
Ferguson was the top finisher among area competitors in the 1A-3A meet but not the only medal finisher in the group. Other medal finishers:
—Dena Musa (Donoho), pole vault, 7-06 (second).
—Estella Connell (Donoho), triple jump, 32-09 (third).
—Gracie George (Ohatchee), shot put, 31-08 (third).
—Austin Estes (Piedmont), 60 dash, 7.16 (third).
—Cody Holloway (Piedmont), 60 hurdles, 9.49 (second).