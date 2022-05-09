State golf: White Plains girls second after first round; Alexandria third

HUNTSVILLE — Calhoun County’s contingent at the AHSAA state golf tournament came through the first day with the biggest trophies still within reach.
It’ll just take a special second round Tuesday.
Led by Abby Gattis’ 9-over-par 81, defending 4A-5A champion White Plains’ girls shot a 31-over-par 247 at Hampton Cove and stand in second place, 16 shots back of Pike Road.
Gattis is in sixth place.
Alexandria’s girls are third, seven shots back of White Plains. Lauren Sechrest is third at 76, two shots behind Pike Road’s Beka Young and one shot behind Pike Road’s Yvette Gorden.
Weaver High School’s Nick Ledbetter leads local individuals in second place in Class 3A, at 78. Bayside Academy’s Luke Ferguson and Cole Kamyati are tied for the lead at 74.
White Plains’ Sawyer Edwards shot an 82 and stands tied for 11th in 4A, 12 shots behind leader Hudson Lawson, of Haleyville.
Alexandria’s Cleat Forrest shot an 88 and stands tied for 16th in the 5A field.
Here’s a look at local teams/individuals:
White Plains
White Plains’ girls seek their fourth state title and second repeat. The Wildcats won in 2015 and 2016 and in 2021.
Besides Gattis’ 81, Baylie Webb shot 82. Webb and Alexandria’s Emma Ray are among five players tied for seventh.
Isabel Rogers is 12th at 84.
“Pike Road's length off the tee was amazing,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “It hurt us, but I thought we played well. The wind was rough, and we stayed solid.
“We just have to do something special tomorrow to have a chance. That's what makes it fun, though. Nothing to lose, so maybe we can have the round of our lives.”
As for Edwards, the reigning Calhoun County champion started off with a penalty on his first tee shot and struggled through the front nine. He rebounded on the back.
“I’ll look for him to go really low tomorrow,” Randall said.
Alexandria
Besides Sechrest, the reigning county champion, “had a great round overall,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “Emma had a great turnaround after being plus-9 thru five holes.
“We feel like we left a lot out there today.”
Forrest is making his first state-tourney appearance.
“Cleat didn't hit the ball very well today,” Kiker said. “His approach shots were not as good as they've been. … I expect he'll play better tomorrow.”
Ledbetter
The Weaver standout is making his second state appearance after qualifying for the first time in 2021.
He shot 1-under 35 on the front nine, with three birdies, and birdied 10 to reach 2 under. A bad bounce on 11 led to a bogey, and he had triple bogeys on 12 and 13 and bogeyed 16.
“Just a few mental mistakes that I can fix,” Ledbetter said.”Tomorrow, I’m gonna go out and play my game and see how everything ends up.”