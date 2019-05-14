PRATTVILLE — Hanna Dyar got a message from the Robert Trent Jones-Capitol Hill on Monday. She sent a message for her senior year Tuesday.
The White Plains junior and Alabama High School Athletic Association state-tournament veteran shot a second-round 75, trimming nine shots off her first-round score and finishing sixth.
White Plains’ boys, led by Kenny Okins’ second-round 76, finished off a third-place finish.
Dyar, part of White Plains’ 2015 and 2016 state-title teams, shot 84-75—159 to finish 24 strokes back of Class 4A-5A champion Michaela Morard of Randolph.
“It definitely could’ve been better,” said Dyar, who won three tournaments and finished tied for first in the other this season, “but I’m excited to come back next year, and hopefully, I’ll be back with my team.”
This year marks the first since 2014 that White Plains did not qualify as a team. Dyar qualified individually with a 75.
Dyar birdied Nos. 2, 9, 13 and 15 on Tuesday.
“Struck the ball better than she had all year,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “She got a bad break in the bunker on 17 and doubled 18. I know she wasn’t happy with her last two holes, but she played good golf until then.
“It was a nine-stroke improvement. I’m really proud of her effort. Everybody’s back on the girls’ side, so the future looks good.”
White Plains’ boys improved their score by 11 strokes in the second round but finished 17 back of champion Brooks and 16 back of first-round leader Providence Christian.
“We just got beat by, obviously, two better teams,” Randall said. “No excuses.”
Providence Christian’s Thomas Ponder, an Alabama signee, shot 68-65—133 to win low medalist.
For White Plains, Gage Miller (82-79—161) finished 11th. Andrew Miller (84-79—163) tied for 12th, and Wesley Jenkins (84-85—169) was tied for 15th.
Gavin Burrage, the lone senior, shot 85-85—170 and didn’t factor in the team score.
“We learned a lot,” Randall said. “We’ve got everybody back except Gavin. Those guys played in their first state tournament.
“I learned a lot as a coach. I need to put us in tougher situations earlier in the season. It was so wet, we didn’t pay down all year. We’ll do a lot more of that.”