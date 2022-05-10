State golf: Alexandria's Sechrest wins 4A-5A state title; Weaver's Ledbetter finishes runner-up in 3A

Lauren Sechrest might just have solved the problem of psychology in golf by reducing her final two rounds of high school play to a familiar song … “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”
Determined to soak in the fun of her final rounds — and oblivious until in her emotional grandmother’s arms after the deciding birdie putt on the final hole — Sechrest milked the experience for a state championship.
The Alexandria senior fired a 1-over-par 73 at Huntsville’s Hampton Cove Golf Club on Tuesday and finished 5 over for the two-day AHSAA state tournament. She finished one stroke better than Pike Road’s Beka Yang in the girls’ Class 4A-5A field.
Sechrest finished her senior year as Calhoun County and state champion.
“It’s so sweet to finish like this,” she said. “It was just unreal. I’m so thankful and blessed. It was so fun.”
There was lots of fun to go around for the Calhoun County contingent at Hampton Cove.
A year after winning the 4A-5A title, White Plains’ girls finished second, 16 strokes back of Pike Road.
The Wildcats matched Pike Road’s 21-over round Tuesday.
Abby Gattis, Sechrest’s partner in fun in the same playing group, finished tied for sixth at 81-70-160. Isabel Rogers (84-77-161) finished tied for eighth, and Baylie Webb (82-81-163) rounded out the top 10 in the 4A-5A field.
“I’m so proud of how our girls competed until the very end, knowing how tough it was going to be to come back,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “We played our best round of the year on a (Robert) Trent Jones course today. The girls have no quit in them.
“We’ve had so much fun with these three seniors: Baylie Webb, Abby Gattis and Alivia Ward. So many big wins and great memories.”
Individually, Weaver’s Nick Ledbetter shot a 2-over 74 Tuesday and finished 8 over for the tournament, good enough for a state-runner-up finish in Class 3A. He finished nine strokes behind Bayside Academy’s Cole Komyati.
Ledbetter brought home a plaque a year after qualifying for state the first time but struggling in the rain-shortened 2021 state tournament.
“I feel like I was less than a foot from shooting 68, with all the putts that hit the hole and didn’t go in,” Ledbetter said. “All around though, I played great with the way I kept myself in it the whole time and gave myself the opportunities to go low.”
White Plains’ Sawyer Edwards (82-82-164) finished 20th in 4A, and Alexandria’s Cleat Forrest (88-83-171) was 17th in 5A.
Sechrest helped Alexandria finish third overall, eight strokes back of Whtie Plains and 24 behind Pike Road.
The Bryan College signee took a just-have-fun approach to the tournament. She found a partner in Gattis.
“Just enjoy this last hoorah, the last round before we graduate high school,” Sechrest said. “I didn’t want to look back on this and regret it. I just wanted to enjoy it. I didn’t worry about my score.
“I’m so thankful to be paired with Abby. She’s so much fun to play with.”
That approach helped Sechrest hit out the woods and hit big putts twice … on Nos. 6 and 13.
On No. 6, she punched out to within 100 feet, chipped to within 20 feet then hit the putt.
“It was one of those putts where, if you hit it too hard, it can go way past the hole,” Sechrest said. “By the grace of God, it went in.”
On No. 13, she punched out of the woods again and parred to stay at 2 over, though she wasn’t tracking her score.
“I was still playing the best round of my life,” she said. “I wasn’t worried about it. I just wanted to enjoy it and play good.”
It came down to No. 17 and 18.
The treacherous par-5, No. 17 had water to the right of the fairway and in front of the green. Yang hit in the water and took a 7, and steady Sechrest parred it.
As Sechrest approached No. 18 tied with Yang, her following kept poker faces about where she stood on the leaderboard.
Alexandria coach Craig Kiker “was standing there and said, ‘Nice par, Lauren,’” Sechrest said. “All the parents knew. My mom (later) said she was about to throw up.”
Then came the par-3 18th hole.
“Me and Abby were like, last hole of our high school career, laughing and cutting up,” Secrest said. “We just wanted to finish strong.”
Sechrest hit to within six feet and finished it.
“I started crying, balling because high school golf was over,” she said. “Everybody just swarmed me and hugged my neck. People from White Plains were congratulating me. (Alexandria assistant) coach (Brenard) Howard was crying.
“My grandmother came and hugged me. I was like, ‘Did I just win?’ She said yes.”
Kiker called Sechrest’s final round of high school golf “the best golf she’s played all year, at the best time to play it.”
Sechrest called it “more than I could’ve imagined” and gave “all glory to God.”
Taking a no-pressure approach worked.
“Really, if I would’ve known I was tied with (Yang) on the 18th hole, I know I would’ve screwed it up,” she said. “Golf is so applicable to life. You’ll have a bad stroke and bad days.
“Don’t worry about it. Just keep going.”