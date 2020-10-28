STATE FINALS: Donoho comes back, but rally crashes on Bayshore

Purchase an online subscription to our website. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications.
Donoho coach James Clendenin directs his team against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
BIRMINGHAM — Donoho still has the comeback reflex during its attempt to repeat as state volleyball champions Wednesday.
The Falcons just ran up against too much opponent.
Tournament most valuable player Cassidy Granger amassed 35 kills to lead upstart Bayshore Christian to a 3-1 victory in Bill Harris Arena at Birmingham CrossPlex … 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-13.
Donoho (32-15), which a year ago won its 11th state title and first since 2012, backed it up with the program’s 11th runner-up finish.
Back-to-back runs to the Class 1A final serves up a legacy for lone senior Maggie Miller, the setter who smiled back as Donoho’s cheering section chanted “MVP! MVP! MVP!”
Donoho coach James Clendenin celebrates a point against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho coach James Clendenin directs his team against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho coach James Clendenin directs his team against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Mary Marshall Perry attacks against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Maggie Wakefield, left, and Estella Connell celebrate a point against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Mercy Mangum attacks against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Maggie Wakefield attacks against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Lily Grace Draper passes the ball against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Lily Grace Draper attacks against Bayshore Christian's Cassidy Granger, left, and Emma Long during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Lily Grace Draper serves against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Ayesha Siddiqua serves against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Naira Rehman digs an attack against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Maggie Miller serves against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Naira Rehman digs an attack against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Donoho's Maggie Miller passes the ball against Bayshore Christian during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
Bayshore Christian's Avery Bramblett attempts to block the attack of Donoho's Maggie Wakefield during the AHSAA Class 1A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Dennis Victory | AL.com)
“I’m leaving behind a great program,” said Miller, the 2019 1A-3A Calhoun County player of the year. “Before my ninth-grade year, I’m pretty sure we won seven games. Last year, we won a state championship.
“It just means a lot to be part of a program that started off so low, and then to end so high.”
Donoho won state titles in 1979, 1980, 1987, 1988, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2011, 2012 and 2019. The Falcons finished runners-up in 1977, 1978, 1981, 1983, 1986, 1992, 1993, 1995, 2013, 2015 and 2020.
Third-year coach Jamie Clendenin, who presided over Donoho's most recent additions to the lists, brought his usual high energy Wednesday. His fiery speeches during set breaks and timeouts could be heard above the Donoho and Bayshore cheering sections as Donoho fought back from a 2-0 deficit Wednesday.
“I’m so proud of my girls for not giving up,” he said. “I know that last set got away from us, but we could’ve easily been done in three. The girls fought.
“That’s what I told them all year. I’d go play anybody with these girls, because they never give up.”
It showed a year ago, when Donoho rallied from a 24-18 hole to win the fourth set 28-26, facing down match point repeatedly. That turned into a 7-0 start to the fifth set, which turned into a state title.
That’s why Bayshore’s 2-0 start Wednesday registered no panicked looks around Donoho’s side of the net.
“We’re a comeback team, and we like to put on a show,” said Miller, who joined outside hitter Lily Grace Draper and defender Ayesha Siddiqua on the all-tournament team.
A familiar adjustment played a role in Donoho’s third-set surge. As he did in last year’s state final, Clendenin moved Siddiqua to the front in an effort to make life harder for the 6-foot-0 Granger.
Siddiqua’s only two appearances on the front row came in Donoho’s state-final matches in 2019 and this year.
“It’s very nerve-racking, being put in, all the way around, in a very important game at the last minute,” Siddiqua said. “He thinks of me as a good defensive player, and he thinks that’s a good thing to do.
“It’s nerve-racking for me, but I did my best.”
She tied Bayshore’s Ella Barnes with a match-high 27 digs, and libero Sam Wakefield added 21. It took 80 attacks for Granger to get 35 kills.
The problem, however, was a give-to-get problem.
“You’ve got number 23 (Granger) on the front row, and you can’t single-block her and expect to block her,” Clendenin said. “Unfortunately for us, we either had to double-block her, or we didn’t have the back row that we needed to be successful.”
For those who wonder from where a player like Granger came, she followed her school’s move up in competition level from Christian-school ball to Alabama High School Athletic Association play. This season marked Bayshore’s first to be eligible for AHSAA title after winning three Christian-school championships.
“We’ve just been blessed, because we’re around some incredible schools,” Bayshore coach David Omtvedt said. “We have Spanish Fort. We’ve got Bayside, Fairhope, St. Michael’s. They’re all right in our area, and we get a chance to play some really high-level competition.”
No surprise that Bayshore (21-10) came into its first AHSAA state final with high confidence, even against a proven champion. The Eagles, too, did not flinch when Donoho temporarily found footing in the third set.
“I knew, coming into this, that we were going to do well,” Granger said. “Fundamentally, we’re better than them. Just plain and simple.”
Granger joined outside hitter Ashlyn Whiteside and setter Brooke Kearney on the all-tournament team.
Draper led Donoho with 15 kills, and Maggie Wakefield added 13. Miller had 37 assists.
With all but Miller due to return next year, the Falcons look to continue what she and Clendenin have helped to restart. As Donoho does, the Falcons just might come back.
“We’re a little upset, because we got this far,” said Draper, a sophomore, “but I’m still really proud of how everyone did and how we fought so hard to come back.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.