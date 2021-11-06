State cross country: Pleasant Valley's boys, White Plains' girls runners-up

MOULTON — What do Pleasant Valley’s boys and Cayden Nelson and White Plains’ girls and Maddyn Conn have in common?
They’re all state runners-up in cross country.
They were the area’s biggest winners during Saturday’s state meet, which played out on the Jesse Owens Course at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.
The top four teams from each of four sectionals and top six individuals not on the top-four teams qualify for state in each of seven classifications.
Nelson took second place in the Class 3A boys’ meet in 16 minutes, 21.76 seconds, which was 17.18 seconds behind Providence Christian’s Conner Patterson. Pleasant Valley had four top-20 finishers and finish with 37 points.
Providence Christian won with 25.
Conn came closest to a first-place finish individually, running second in the 4A girls’ race in 18:59.89 … .54 of a second behind Bayside Academy’s Annie Midyett.
White Plains’ Anna Strickland took fourth (19:36.92) to give White Plains two top-five finishers, and the Wildcats finished with 65 points. Bayside took first with 35.
Other top area finishers included Oxford’s Noah George, who finished fourth in the 6A boys’ race in 15:44.68.
Other highlights for area teams and individuals:
Class 6A
Oxford’s Katie Keur finished 25th in 19:53.51.
Class 5A
Michaela Moore finished 17th (20:57.22) to lead Alexandria’s girls to a fifth-place finish. Michaela Watts finished 23rd (21:21.21).
Jonah Medders led the Alexandria boys to eighth place with a 13th-place (17:01.43) finish.
Lincoln’s boys took fifth, led by Ja’Leel Williams (17th, 17:28.38).
Clay Central’s boys took seven, led by Jose Benitez-Garcia (28th 17:52.17).
Class 4A
Jacksonville’s girls took ninth, with Sarah Sloughy leading the way in 11th (20:25.08). Individually, Munford’s Isabella Foshee was 13th (20:41.57).
In the boys’ race, Munford’s Dakota Frank finished sixth (16:42.03). White Plains finished 10th, led by Sawyer Conn (51st, 18:36.00). Evan Garner’s 21st-place finish (17:30.02) helped Jacksonville finish 12th.
Class 3A
Macey Roper helped Pleasant Valley’s girls to a 10th-place finish, coming in 44th (21:52.18). Ashlie Easterwood’s 65th-place finish (22:57.26) paced 17th-place Ohatchee.
Class 1A-2A
Faith Christian’s boys finished ninth, led by Carson Limbaugh’s sixth-place finish (17:18.26). Riley Goodson led Donoho’s three boys in 55th place (19:34.51).
In the girls’ race, Faith’s Evie Garrett finished 50th (23:09.88). Donoho’s Rory Parks was 118th (26:22.76).