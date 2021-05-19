State baseball: Updates from Donoho's state-final series with Bayshore Christian

MONTGOMERY — Donoho's dreams of its first state baseball championship ran into John Malone and Bayshore Christian's bats Wednesday.
Malone pitched a no-hitter in Game 2 of their Class 1A title series then allowed one hit through the first two innings of Game 3, and the Eagles swept the Falcons 10-0 and 18-0 in two run-rule games in Montgomery's Riverwalk Stadium.
Malone finished as the series most valuable player.
Donoho made its first-ever appearance in the final series and deepest playoff run since making the quarterfinals for the first time ever. The Falcons won Tuesday's Game 1 at Paterson Field 6-3.
Donoho's state-runner-up finish was the school's fourth of this school year. The Falcons also brought home Alabama High School Athletic Association red-map runner-up trophies in volleyball, girls' tennis and girls' soccer.
Malone took the mound Wednesday and struck out 10 batters in seven innings of work.
Bayshore pounded out 30 hits to Donoho's two in Wednesday's two games.
Bayshore took a 3-0 lead off of Donoho starter Judson Billings in the top of the second of Game 3, thanks to Jace Jones' RBI single, Mikael Bryant's run-scoring grounder and Cole Dean's RBI single.
The Eagles sent 12 batters to the plate and added eight runs against reliever William Folsom in the fourth then added seven against Nic Thompson and Will Farrell in the fifth.
Game 1
Bayshore Christian 10, Donoho 0: Malone struck out eight batters. Donoho's lone base runner came when Malone hit leadoff hitter Blake Willingham in the top of the first inning.
Bayshore staged a four-run rally in the first inning, featuring Dean's RBI triple and Luke Werneth's two-run double.
An error plus Malone's infield single helped Bayshore score another run in the second inning, and the Eagles got four more on Jack Wheeler's RBI single, Jones' RBI double, Dean's RBI double and another error in the third for a 9-0 lead.
Bryant's inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fifth ended it.