State baseball playoffs: Retiring Shaw will coach at least one more week after Valley Cubs' sweep

ALEXANDRIA — Austin Jeffers played key roles in the two biggest defensive plays in Game 2 of Alexandria’s second-round Class 5A playoff sweep of John Carroll on Friday, so he naturally got to dunk on the toy goal and wear the decoy turkey on his right hand.
There’s a story behind everything for a team that dunks on the toy goal after every win and wears deer antlers for opposite-field hits, and yes, the turkey has a story.
Ben McNew, a friend of Jeffers’ and fellow turkey hunter who played for Alexandria and graduated in 2020, had promised to kill a turkey and bring it to a playoff game.
“He has yet to do that, so today, I look up, and he’s holding a decoy, just shaking it,” Jeffers said. “He handed it to me, so I just started walking around with it.”
With longtime Alexandria coach Andy Shaw set to retire and making his final run, now’s the time to do what’s undone. And count Alexandria undone.
The Valley Cubs won 5-1 and 10-7 on Friday at home, earning the right to play at either Madison Academy or Corner in the third round next week.
Alexandria (24-13) won its sixth and seventh games in a row, all timed around Shaw’s informing them that he’s set to retire from teaching and coaching after this school year. He told them April 14, after they won the St. Clair County series to clinch the area title.
With Alexandria due to go on the road next week and possibly again, in the semifinals, Shaw might very well have coached his final game on Welch Field on Friday.
“I’m just enjoying these kids,” Shaw said. “I get to be another week around them and these coaches. That’s big, the relationships with them.
“Right now, the focus is just winning each week. I don’t want no distractions, so I really don’t want to talk about it.”
The Valley Cubs are two sweeps into the playoffs. Pitcher Andrew Allen pitched a four-hitter in Friday’s first game, and Alexandria built leads of 9-2 and 10-4 in the second.
Before they could celebrate with the decoy gobbler, they became wobbly gobblers in the bottom of the seventh inning of Game 2. Two walks, two hit batsmen and an error helped John Carroll score three runs.
The Cavaliers had bases loaded with one out, but reliever Ian Cartwright induced Aden Malpass’ pop to shortstop Sam Wade.
William Gignilliat followed with a grounder to Jeffers at first base, and Jeffers won the foot race to the bag for the final out.
“I was ready to go home,” Jeffers said. “I was trying to tell our second baseman, don’t let anything get between us, and he never looked at me, so I played over this way, and sure enough, that’s where he hit it.
“I just laid out. It wound up in my glove, and I hustled to first.”
Jeffers also played middle man in a third-inning relay from Cartwright, then playing right field. Jeffers turned and fired to catcher Aiden Brunner for the third out with Alexandria clinging to a 3-2 lead.
“It was great fundamental baseball on the relay to Jeffers,” Shaw said. “He’s an athlete, man. We’re glad to have him at first, and he did a great job on that last play, too.”
Alexandria had several big hits while building its lead in Game 2, including Jeffers’ RBI single in the second, Brunner’s RBI double in the third, Aaron Johnson’s two-run single in the fifth and Cartwright’s two-run double in the sixth.
It was enough for Alexandria to validate a solid start by sophomore Tripp Patterson, who gave way on pitch count one out and a 2-2 count into the sixth inning.
Another sweep in the bag, another week for Alexandria to play under Shaw, who has promised to get a mohawk if the Valley Cubs reach the state finals.
“We love Coach Shaw,” Jeffers said. “We’re trying to make it the best last year he’s got. … I just know that, if we lose, it’s not just over for the seniors. It’s over for him, too.”
Game 1
Alexandria 5, John Carroll 1: Allen pitched a complete-game four-hitter with seven strikeouts. With runners on second and third bases and two outs in the top of the sixth, he struck out Luke Wammack to end the threat.
After John Carroll scored in the top of the first, Alexandria took the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the first. Jeffers’ two-run single was the big blow.
Cartwright added an RBI double in the third inning, and Austin West singled home a run in the sixth.
“We’re on a high,” Cartwright said. “I feel like we’re going to keep playing the way we have been all year.”