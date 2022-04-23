State baseball playoffs: Piedmont pitches two shutouts to sweep Sylvania

PIEDMONT — Piedmont opened the AHSAA Class 3A baseball playoffs with a pair of shutout wins over visiting Sylvania. The Bulldogs (29-4) extended their winning streak to 23 games and will host Childersburg next week in the second round. Childersburg eliminated East Lawrence 15-8 and 11-1.
In the opening game, Jack Hayes limited Sylvania to one hit over seven innings as Piedmont won 5-0. Not to be outdone, Cassius Fairs tossed a no-hitter at the Rams in the second game as the Bulldogs won 10-0 in six innings. Fairs wasn’t sharp in the first inning, hitting one batter and walking another before Sylvania’s designated hitter popped out to shortstop Austin Estes to end the threat.
“That first inning, I got real hot. I had an undershirt on, started sweating bullets, hands were just so moist I couldn’t hold on to a pitch,” Fairs said. “After I came in, took (the undershirt) off, put some water on my head to keep me a little calmed down, I got in a groove then.”
After seeing five hitters in the first, Fairs faced four in the second. Sylvania got just 12 batters to the plate over the final four innings.
The Bulldogs got at least one run in every inning but the second. In the first frame, Hayes drove a home run over the left field fence that also scored Estes. Noah Reedy walked and later scored on an error for a 3-0 lead. In the third, McClane Mohon reached on a fielder’s choice and later scored on a Jack Tolbert sacrifice fly. Jake Austin doubled behind Mohon and scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.
Estes, who was 2-for-3 with three runs, doubled to open the fourth, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Max Hanson and came home on a wild pitch. Austin started the fifth with a single up the middle and eventually scored on a passed ball.
Estes walked to start the six then scored from first base on a double into the left field corner by Hanson. An RBI single by Reedy sent Hanson home. With two away, Austin singled to right field for his third hit of the game and drove in Reedy with Piedmont’s tenth run.
“I love my teammates. They’re really good at hitting the ball to make sure we get runs up really quick so we don’t get behind on a team,” Fairs said, who fanned four and walked three. “It makes me feel good on the mound, makes me feel more comfortable up there.”
Hayes didn’t have as much offensive support in the first contest. Estes doubled in the bottom of the first inning and scored on an error. In the third, Hanson walked and scored on a two-out single by Mohon to make it 2-0. Hayes said he didn’t feel added pressure when his team had a narrow lead.
“I know I’ve got a defense behind me that can make plays,” Hayes said.
The Bulldogs added three insurance runs in the sixth. With one down, Austin walked and Tolbert singled. Fairs’ two-out single up the middle and into center field got both Austin and Trevor Pike, running for Tolbert, home. Fairs stole second and scored on a base hit through the box by Estes.