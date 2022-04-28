State baseball playoffs: Piedmont heads to quarterfinals after sweeping Childersburg

PIEDMONT — For the second consecutive week, Piedmont got two stellar pitching performances and swept the Bulldogs’ Class 3A baseball playoffs series. Piedmont defeated visiting Childersburg 4-1 in the opener with freshman left-hander Brodie Homesley on the mound for the first six innings. In the second game, senior Cassius Fairs proved to be the master of damage control in a complete-game effort and the Bulldogs won 5-0.
Piedmont improved to 31-4 and extended its winning streak to 25 consecutive games.
The Bulldogs will travel to Rogersville next week to face Lauderdale County. Lauderdale County defeated Collinsville 14-2 and 5-4 on Thursday to improve to 26-4. Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said after Thursday’s second game that he and Lauderdale County coach Corey Looney had already agreed to start their best-of-three series on Wednesday.
Against Homesley, Childersburg got a run in the top of the first inning on a one-out walk, a stolen base and two wild pitches. In the second, a base hit and two walks loaded the bases for the Tigers with one away but Homesley got out of the jam with a strikeout and a routine ground ball to second baseman McClane Mohon.
“I was a little nervous at first. This is my first playoff game I’ve ever pitched in,” Homesley said. “I was a little nervous. I’m not going to lie. I settled in about the second inning and had good plays behind me.”
After he found his pitching rhythm, Homesley faced four batters in the third inning, four in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the sixth. Homesley struck out four, walked three and allowed five hits. Shortstop Austin Estes moved to the mound in the seventh and retired all three batters he faced on a total of six pitches.
Piedmont took the lead with two runs in the third. Estes walked to start the inning, stole second base, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Max Hanson and scored on Mohon’s base hit. Jake Austin’s sacrifice fly sent Sloan Smith, running for catcher Jack Hayes, home.
Ridge Fagan doubled to open the fourth and scored on a base hit to center by Estes. Estes, who had three stolen bases in the contest, scored in the sixth on a single to left by Hayes.
Fairs, who tossed the first no-hitter of his high school career last week against Sylvania, allowed seven hits and walked six Thursday but still finished with a complete-game shutout.
“They got kids on and I just had to keep them from getting to home plate,” Fairs said.
His 12 strikeouts helped immensely.
Piedmont batted as the visiting team in the nightcap. The game was scoreless for four innings. In the fifth, designated hitter Jack Tolbert singled to left field and Trevor Pike came in to run for Tolbert. Pike scored Piedmont’s first run on a two-out, first-pitch single by Estes.
Hayes walked to start the sixth and stole second base. With two down, Austin singled to send Hayes home.
“It was huge,” Deerman said of Austin’s hit. “It gave us a little breathing room and got us going a little bit. That was a very big hit.”
Austin said he was aware of the importance of a second run in a tight game.
“I was just trying to hit the ball hard. That’s what you can do in baseball. Sometimes you hit it right at people, sometimes you don’t. If you go up to bat trying to hit the ball hard, good things happen most of the time,” Austin said.
In the top of the seventh, Smith fouled off pitches until he coaxed a leadoff walk then Fairs was hit by a pitch. Estes singled to right field to score Smith. With one out, Hayes stroked a two-run double to left, sending courtesy runner Omarion Foster and Estes home to cap the scoring.