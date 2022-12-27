 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Star Classic: Short-handed Faith boys playing up with eyes on postseason prize

Faith-Clay Central boys

Faith Christian's Carson Harris passes as teammate Yashua Arevalo and Central-Clay's Troy Buchanan (12), Terry Heflin (3) and Denzel McNeil defend during Tuesday's action in and Action from The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic at Cleburne County High School.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

HEFLIN — Tuesday’s first day of The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic wasn’t the best day to catch Faith Christian.

The Lions missed Thomas Curlee, who was out with a fever, Faith coach Cory Hughes said, and Class 5A Clay Central took full advantage with a 69-35 victory at Cleburne County High School.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.