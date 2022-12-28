Star Classic: Merrill leads Ranburne girls, and Harris leads Faith boys to victory

HEFLIN — The second day of The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic is underway at Cleburne County High School. This story, scores and schedule will be updated throughout the day.
Boys
Faith Christian 62, Ranburne 45: One hazard of a 10:30 a.m. game on the second day of a three-day holiday tournament is a quiet gym, but Cory Hughes had things to say to his Faith Christian team.
This was not an inner-voice occasion.
“It’s terrible,” Faith’s second-year coach said. “Everybody thinks you're just the meanest person. I talk to my kids at home the same way.”
The timeout with the game tied 40-40 worked. Faith went on a 22-3 run to end the game.
“We have five rules of defense, and they were breaking almost every rule of defense, watching the ball, spectating instead of doing what you do when you’re playing off-ball defense,” Hughes said. “They know better than that, so it was kind of them going to sleep, and I had to kind of wake them up.”
Message received.
“There’s two things two basketball,” junior forward Carson Harris said. “There’s love, and, if you do something wrong, you’re going to hear it. Whenever you get yelled at, just know that comes out of love.
“If he didn’t love us, he wouldn’t care what we did, and that’s why we made a break, because we know he loves us, we love him and we love the game.”
Harris was the man of the hour for Faith. The Oxford transfer, playing in his third varsity game and second varsity start while leading scorer Thomas Curlee is out with an illness, led Faith with 18 points and eight rebounds.
“It feels great, because I had people believing in me the whole time,” said Harris, who also had three steals and three assists. “I had zero, zero, four yesterday and then 18, and I just had people believing in me, on and off the court. Coach Cory believed in me. Teammates believed in me.”
Hughes saw Harris’ breakthrough as a positive to come from Curlee’s midseason absence.
“You never want to be without your whole team, but it’s really, really good,” Hughes said. “It just helps these guys get confidence.
“Carson got shots today that he’s not going to get when Thomas is with us, not the volume, at least. To get him comfortable, feet up under him and playing really well gives us a sixth, seventh man coming off the bench who’s just tough.”
Faith also got 13 points and six rebounds from eighth-grader Conner Richerzhagen, 12 points, five assists and three blocks from Yashua Arevalo and 11 points and 11 rebounds from Eli Robinson.
Jax Stewart led Ranburne with 20 points, and Cody Jackson added eight.
Girls
Ranburne 53, Central-Clay 36: Briley Merrill has decided her senior high basketball season will be her last, choosing nursing school at Jacksonville State over basketball offers from Shelton State and Southern Union. She wants her last season to be special.
The all-state swing player who reached 2,000 career points two weeks ago scored a game-high 23 points Wednesday to help Ranburne improve to 13-5 on the season.
Merrill will follow family into the medical field. Her mother is a nurse practitioner and her aunt a nurse. She has nurses and physical therapists among her cousins.
For now, she’s helping to care for a young team.
“We’ve definitely had a good season,” she said. “We’ve lost a couple of games that we shouldn’t have lost, but I think we’re doing pretty good.
“We’re starting three sophomores, so a lot of our problems are more experience things. I couldn’t ask for better teammates, playing hard and playing together. Their success is my success, and my success is their success. It’s a great team atmosphere.”
Ranburne coach Marcus Harrell called Merrill’s play this season “phenomenal.”
“She’s been huge for us,” he said. “Any time your best player is also the best person, it helps everything out and makes everything work smoothly. She makes life a lot easier.”
Ranburne also got 13 poins from Brylee Bailey and 10 from Autumn Phillips.
“Not a perfect game by any stretch of the imagination, but our girls played really hard, dove on the floor and got after it,” Harrell said. “We played well on the defensive end for three quarters.
“We’ve got to protect the ball better than we did in the fourth. We tried to work on a few things.”
Maleah Lindsey and Ramyah Billingsley scored 10 points apiece to lead Central-Clay.
Vincent 53, Woodland 52: Ke’Aerria Lykes hit three free throws with no time on the clock to lift Vincent over the top after the Yellow Jackets rallied from a 50-41 deficit in the final three minutes.
Woodland’s Juliana Lovvorn hit one of two free throws with 35.1 seconds left and one of two with 2.1 seconds left to give Woodland a 53-50 lead. Lykes caught a pass just over midcourt and attempted to heave it to the basket.
Woodland’s Saylein Morrison attempted to block it and was called for the foul.
“I tried to get it down the court, and then coach was just like, ‘Shoot!’” Lykes said. “I shot, and she fouled me, and I hit my free throws.”
Vincent improved to 5-5 a day after falling 56-43 to Cleburne County in their Star Classic opener.
“I missed all of my free throws yesterday, so I was nervous,” Lykes said. “I was like, I didn’t want to miss them, because my team depended on me, and the last one that they made, the one-and-one, was my fault, because I fouled her.”
Lykes finished with 15 points, Ja’Kalynn McGinnis led Vincent with 19, and Trenay Lane added nine.
Vincent coach Tyler Coppock credited his team with not giving up.
“We got down, like, 12 at one point there in the fourth,” he said. “We know we have a really good team, and it’s just a matter of can we put the pieces together.”
He also credited sophomore Mckayla Perkins’ spark off the bench.
“We call her the ‘Energizer Bunny,’” Coppock said. “She comes off of there and brings us energy.
“We went into a press, and I think she got them to turn the ball over three or four times, and we got buckets out of it, and I think we had 20 rebounds in the fourth. The kids were going hard.”
Lovvorn led Woodland with 15 points. Macey Slick added 13, and Leah Williamson contributed 12.
The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic
Tuesday-Thursday
At Cleburne County High School
Tuesday’s results
Girls
Ohatchee 71, Ranburne 50
Hiram (Ga.) 77, Central-Clay 29
Alexandria 60, Woodland 23
Cleburne County 56, Vincent 43
Boys
Ohatchee 64, Ranburne 62, 3 OT
Central-Clay 69, Faith Christian 35
Vincent 69, Woodland 25
Cleburne County 42, Weaver 38
Wednesday’s results
Girls
Ranburne 53, Central-Clay 36
Vincent vs. Woodland, noon
Ohatchee vs. Hiram (Ga.), 3 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Cleburne County, 6 p.m.
Boys
Faith Christian 62, Ranburne 45
Woodland vs. Weaver, 1:30 p.m.
Ohatchee vs. Central-Clay, 4:30 p.m.
Vincent vs. Cleburne County, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Girls
Central-Clay vs. Woodland, 9 a.m.
TBD, noon
Ranburne vs. Vincent, 3 p.m.
Championship
TBD, 6 p.m.
Boys
TBD, 10:30 a.m.
TBD, 1:30 p.m.
TBD, 4:30 p.m.
Championship
TBD, 7:30 p.m.