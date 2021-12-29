Star Classic: Cleburne County girls, boys sweep way to tourney titles

The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic
Boys
Monday
Ohatchee 48, Pleasant Valley 43
Clay Central 62, Winterboro 57
Vincent 50, Munford 34
Cleburne County 82, Ranburne 22
Tuesday
Winterboro 63, Pleasant Valley 45
Munford 49, Ranburne 42
Clay Central 65, Ohatchee 20
Cleburne County 49, Vincent 43
Wednesday
Pleasant Valley 82, Ranburne 62
Vincent 56, Ohatchee 26
Winterboro 56, Munford 43
Cleburne County 65, Clay Central 61, OT
Girls
Monday
Jacksonville 59, Ohatchee 49
Alexandria 56, Winterboro 25
Glencoe 56, Clay Central 42
Cleburne County 50, Ranburne 43
Tuesday
Ohatchee def. Winterboro (forfeit)
Ranburne 66, Clay Central 55
Alexandria 41, Jacksonville 38, OT
Cleburne County 64, Glencoe 48
Wednesday
Clay Central wins (forfeit)
Jacksonville 49, Glencoe 35
Ohatchee 55, Ranburne 38
Cleburne County 69, Alexandria 36
HEFLIN — They say holiday tournaments don’t matter. Don’t tell that to players for the host school.
Most valuable player and Jacksonville State University signee Brooklyn McDaniel erupted for 31 points and 20 rebounds, and Cleburne County’s girls rolled to a 69-36 victory over Alexandria in Wednesday’s final of The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic.
The Tigers improved to 12-4 with big games ahead, including a looming Class 4A, Area 9 game with White Plains.
There’s nothing like winning your annual home tournament, though.
“For one thing, it’s the middle of our year,” McDaniel said. “It’s my senior year, and we have mostly seniors, and we won something big.
“We really just wanted to win this tournament. It’s our gym. It’s big for us.”
Cleburne County also got 19 points from Faith Brown and 13 from Hailey Price.
Just as key for the Tigers was defense devoted to stopping Alexandria scoring guard Ashley Phillps, a JSU signee in softball. Brown, Karley Boyd and Jacy Littleton took turns shadowing Phillips and held her to 12 points … none in the first half.
“That was our game plan,” Cleburne County coach Todd Gable said. “We knew everything ran through one (Phillips’ jersey number) and two (Jordyn Walker), so our game plan was to really pressure number one the whole game and try to make the other girls beat us.
“We were going to really try and face guard her hard, and everybody else helped, then we wanted to make number two go right, because she’s heavy left.”
Walker scored 11 points, including two 3-pointers, for Alexandria (7-7).
“We’ve got to have some other folks step up,” Alexandria coach Craig Kiker said. “I thought the game went according to plan in the first half, outside of we did not hit free throws. I think we were four of 13 from the free-throw line, and we missed some layups.
“I think it should’ve been a lot closer game at the half, and I think we got a little bit defeated in the second half.”
McDaniel hit 11 of 19 shots and pulled down 15 rebounds on the defensive end. Cleburne County outrebounded Alexandria 38-13.
McDaniel also had four assists and three steals.
Her big performance is another of many she’s had while playing through a reaggravation of a high left ankle sprain she suffered in the Champions Thanksgiving tournament last season.
“It’s not terrible,” she said. “If it’s not taped good enough or I’m not careful, I’ll roll it again.”
McDaniel signed with JSU on Nov. 16.
“It’s exciting to know what my future is now,” she said. “It’s good to know I’ll have a future with basketball.”
Boys’ final
Cleburne County 65, Clay Central 61: What difference can two weeks make?
The difference between finishing on the wrong end of a running-clock game and winning a holiday tournament for Cleburne County’s boys.
Two weeks after falling to Clay Central 61-35 in the Vols’ tournament, the Tigers roared back from a 48-34 deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime at 55-55 then finished the job to claim their first Star Classic title in their first finals appearance in their annual holiday tournament.
“It’s awesome,” second-year Cleburne County coach Josh Perry said. “The biggest thing, though, is the kids growing. I’m really getting to see them mature, and it’s fun to see them have fun again.”
Most valuable player Dayleon Brown led the way, scoring 21 points, but others played starring roles. Kyler McGrinn’s fake-pump layup forced overtime.
Both teams had chances to score the go-ahead points in the final 22 seconds, but Brown was called for a charge on Cleburne County’s end with 4.2 seconds left. Clay Central’s Tanner Higgins missed a halfcourt shot at the buzzer.
Cleburne County’s Jaylan Groce and Grey Freeman each hit three of four free throws in overtime. McGrinn and Isaac Marshall each scored a bucket in the extra four minutes.
What was the change for Cleburne County, after falling by 26 points at Lineville two weeks ago?
“We just had to push the ball up the court and defend better,” Brown said. “We came out like we knew we could win. That has been our problem.”
E. Jay Simmons paced Clay Central with 15 points before fouling out on his second technical foul in the fourth quarter. Higgins added 10 points.
McGrinn and Dee Prothro added 12 points apiece as Cleburne County improved to 6-7.
“Maybe this won’t be our last big win,” Perry said.
Girls
Ohatchee 55, Ranburne 38: Jorda Crook scored 26 points, and Gracie George added 14 as Ohatchee finished 1-1 in the tournament.
The Indians played just two games because Winterboro had to forfeit out of the Classic. This after Bulldogs players left the bench area in a scuffle with Alexandria players on Monday, forcing AHSAA-levied suspensions.
Winterboro would’ve been Ohatchee’s Tuesday opponent.
Ohatchee opened with a 59-49 loss to Jacksonville on Monday.
Against Ranburne, Ohatchee got out to a 13-3 lead through the first quarter and led 29-10 at halftime. Ranburne’s Briley Merrill scored 16 of her 24 points in the second half, including 13 in the fourth quarter, but Ohatchee kept pace.
“I thought we played pretty well defensively, especially in the first half,” Ohatchee coach Bryant Ginn said. “The second half, number 12 (Merrill) was getting in the lane a lot and putting pressure on us.
“Offensively, we did what we wanted to about taking care of the ball. It got a little crazy in the third quarter, during the press, trying to do a little too much and just not being patient and making them guard us for long periods of time. Once we settled down and started doing that, that’s how we wanted to play.”
Jacksonville 49, Glencoe 35: Ashley Grant scored 18 points, and Jacksonville finished 2-1 in the tournament.
Amarie Curry added 17 points.
Jacksonville’s tournament included wins over Ohatchee and Glencoe and an overtime loss to Alexandria. Jacksonville coach Tres Buzan said he’s “happy about how we’re competing.”
He had bigger words for the improvement Jacksonville has shown since the start of the season.
“I don’t know a measuring stick to say,” he said. “Tremendously? Dramatically? Those are the words that come to mind.
“We were so young and so inexperienced to start the year, and we still are. They really have improved so much. It’s hard to compare, because I’ve never had a team that was this young and have to start where they started.”
Alli Amos led Glencoe with 12 points, and Kinslee Gray added nine.
Boys
Winterboro 56, Munford 43: Brandon Hunter led a balanced scoring effort for Winterboro with 11 points, and the Bulldogs finished 2-1 in The Star Classic.
Chance Dandridge added nine points, and Caleb Merritt scored seven.
“I’m well pleased with how we’ve done,” Winterboro coach Marquentin Holland said. “We should’ve beat Clay (Central) the first night and should be in the championship, but we went eight out of 22 on free throws that night. That was the difference, but overall our guys played hard.
“We’re stepping it up lately, and I’m looking forward to the second half of the season.”
Connor Morgan led Munford with 16 points, and Jaquan Anderson added eight.
Vincent 56, Ohatchee 26: Playing its second consecutive game without point guard and leading scorer Blake Allums, Vincent got 19 points from Tray Youngblood and finished The Star Classic 2-1.
Allums hit the floor after contact with Munford’s Kyler Gibson, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman who signed to play football with Troy University.
X-rays were negative, but Allums underwent an MRI.
“We’ll know today or tomorrow,” Vincent coach John Hadder said. “They just want to make sure that he doesn’t have a stress fracture on his tailbone.”
Vincent also got 16 points from Jermarey Lawson, 12 in the fourth quarter, and 12 from Ty’qun Goodman.
Allums’ absence “forced us to kind of find other ways to score a little bit, so that was good,” Hadder said.
Kelbe Crook led Ohatchee with nine points, and Eli Teem added seven.
Pleasant Valley 82, Ranburne 62: Garrett Cranmer erupted for 29 points to lead Pleasant Valley to its first victory in the Hoops Classic. He hit three 3-pointers on the day and scored 10 points each in the second and fourth quarters.
Kyle Smith scored 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and Kolby Battles added 17 points.
Pleasant Valley trailed 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and 36-35 at halftime. The Raiders took control in the second half.
“We’ve not broken 60 all year, offensively, and we didn’t play great, defensively, in the first half,” Pleasant Valley coach Brad Hood said. “Offense, we scored 35 points (in the first half), which is our high for the year.
“Everybody is starting to find their roles in that eight-man rotation. I think they’re kind of identifying that.”
Pleasant Valley lost to Ohatchee and Winterboro on Monday and Tuesday. The tournament marked the Raiders’ first action since two players quit, and two other players missed the first two games with illness.
Dalton Haynes returned from illness Wednesday and saw limited action, scoring two points.
Pleasant Valley transitioned from zone to man-to-man defense ahead of the tournament.
“We needed this (tournament),” Hood said. “The Ohatchee game was a game we maybe should’ve won, but it was the first time running man all year, and we gave up 29 in the post because of some basic stuff that we can fix, coaching wise. …
“The Winterboro game was big because we just competed with a very athletic team for three-and-a-half quarters, and today was good. The offense started clicking, and guys started feeling their roles.”
Cade Mitchell paced Ranburne with 28 points, including six 3-pointers. Ben Jackson added 12 points.