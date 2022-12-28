 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Star Classic: Alexandria's girls, Central-Clay's boys get through to finals

Star Classic 1

Central-Clay's Jevontae Crosby looks to penetrate during the Vols' victory over Ohatchee during Wednesday's action in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic at Cleburne County High School.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

HEFLIN — The finals for The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic are set after the second day of play at Cleburne County High School. Alexandria will play Hiram (Ga.) in Thursday's girls' final at 6 p.m, and Vincent will play Central-Clay in the boys' final at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's action saw drama and several big performances. Here's how it all played out: 

Star Classic 3

Weaver's Tristan Brown drives against Woodland during Wednesday's action in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic at Cleburne County High School.
Star Classic 2

Ohatchee's Jorda Crook goes up for two against Hiram (Ga) during Wednesday's action in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic at Cleburne County High School.
Star Classic 4

Vincent girls celebrate after Ke'Aerria Lykes hit three free throws with no time on the clock to beat Woodland 53-52 during Wednesday's action in The Anniston Star Holiday Hoops Classic at Cleburne County High School.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.