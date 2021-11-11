Spring Garden small school overcoming big injuries

SPRING GARDEN — Small-school problems? Spring Garden calls them schmall-school problems.
The Panthers overcame them to reach the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s football semifinals for the first time in school history in 2020, and did it in the school’s first-ever season in Class 2A after 48 seasons in 1A.
Eyeing Friday’s second-round playoff game with Aliceville (8-3), Spring Garden (11-0) is doing it again this season, this time overcoming graduation and injury losses.
“We’ve always said it doesn’t matter who it is who’s lined up against us,” senior wide receiver Cooper Austin said. “You could put the Buccaneers out there. We’re going to expect to win.”
Make no mistake. Spring Garden remains a small school.
Spring Garden coach Jason Howard sees “a 99 percent chance” that Spring Garden will move back down to 1A with the next reclassification announcement, which will come after this season.
“Almost 100 percent,” he said. “It’s one of those things where we had a big class come through. Cooper and them, this year’s senior class, is the biggest class to ever come through the school. That’s what pushed us to 2A.
“But all of them played. It wasn’t like we got pushed to 2A with kids that didn’t play sports. If we’re going to compete in 2A, we’re going to do it with a group that has a lot of people participating.”
The Panthers will move back down with high participation. That helps them overcome injuries and attrition, but they had a lot of both after last season.
Three all-state players graduated after that 2020 semifinal run … quarterback Ryley Kirk, linebacker Luke Welsh and athlete Weston Kirk. Welsh made the Alabama North All-Star team.
Two of three returning all-state players suffered season-ending injuries. The Panthers have gone without quarterback Chaz Pope since the Hokes Bluff game, on Sept. 24. Little brother Chapel Pope moved from wide receiver to quarterback, and Friday’s game will mark his seventh consecutive start at quarterback.
“It’s tough,” Howard said. “You lose Chaz, and everybody understands that Chapel goes to quarterback. What goes unseen in that is the fact that Chapel was our No. 2 receiver.
“Now, we have to find someone to step in to be that No. 2 opposite of Cooper.”
Austin has been a consistent thread as the Panthers have made at least the quarterfinals three years in a row. Opponents know it, too.
“We’ve had to be unique with ways to get Cooper the ball now,” Howard said. “We run him a lot on reverses, put him in the backfield and move him around because, every week, we’re facing teams that do different things so we can’t get the ball to him.
“He’s being humble, but we’re doing things with him we’ve never done with players before.”
Spring Garden also lost lineman Landon Gowens, a top defender who made all-state as the Panthers’ punter, to a torn meniscus in week 8. Starting lineman Andrew Bates went down with a torn ACL in a season-opening victory over Cedar Bluff.
Starting left tackle Zach Kerr is due to return this week after missing two games with a shoulder injury.
Freshman lineman Jacob Welsh has stepped up to plug one hole. Senior defensive lineman Jackson Rodgers added offense to his load.
“That’s the thing with a small school,” Howard said. “Get all of your players on the field, the best ones. It’s not like a big school where, when someone goes down, there’s a No. 2 waiting to go there.
“You may have to move someone from receiver to quarterback and then bring in somebody else to go to receiver or move somebody from defensive tackle to defensive end. You have to shift several people around to get the best ones on the field.”