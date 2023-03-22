 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SPRING GARDEN HEART: As Ann Welsh battles breast cancer, her team has her back

Spring Garden Ann Welsh

Spring Garden softball players offer support for their coach, Ann Welsh, who is undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

 Thomas Ashworth, The Anniston Star

SPRING GARDEN — Since 2007, Spring Garden softball has been a mainstay in its respective class, garnering five trips to the Final Four and 12 area championships.

Spring Garden coach Ann Welsh, who is in her 22nd season with the team, has been a large part of that.