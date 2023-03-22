SPRING GARDEN HEART: As Ann Welsh battles breast cancer, her team has her back

SPRING GARDEN — Since 2007, Spring Garden softball has been a mainstay in its respective class, garnering five trips to the Final Four and 12 area championships.
Spring Garden coach Ann Welsh, who is in her 22nd season with the team, has been a large part of that.
However, throughout the season, Welsh has been in the midst of a battle with breast cancer, receiving regular treatment.
“It shook me when she found out,” senior Timmi Scoggin said. “Seeing her battle and pushing through this, it just made me want to push harder and harder for her.”
Fortunately, she shared an encouraging report about her health after Spring Garden’s 3-2 loss to Hokes Bluff on Tuesday.
“I’m feeling pretty good. I’m doing better this week,” Welsh said. “I’m seeing the end of the road. I have a few treatments left and they won’t be so tough, just radiation. Hoping I feel better and continue on my journey.”
Although assistant coach Stephanie Steward serves as an interim head coach for the time being, Welsh is still actively participating with the team and still stays in the dugout during games.
“The girls are very inspired by Coach Ann and her fight and they’re behind her,” Steward said. “She’s very inspirational to us because she shows up and is glad to be here and in a good mood. She wants to be here with us and that makes us want to do a good job and fight with her.”
During Spring Garden’s game Tuesday, pink bows were tied to the dugouts and fence and a banner.
“We love you Ann Welsh, we wear pink for you,” was posted in left field.
On top of the pink at the Spring Garden softball field, players wore pink ribbons in their hair to show their support in Welsh’s breast cancer battle.
Hokes Bluff players also sported pink hair bows of their own.
With Welsh's positive status, members of the team said that she has remained in the dugout to guide the team.
Senior Kayley Kirk said that a large part of her drive is wanting to make her coach proud.
“I wasn't sure if she was going to be able to be out here with us, but, I mean, look at her in the dugout,” Kirk said. “She’s out here, like, she did it, you know? It makes me want to play hard. I rethink it makes us all want to play hard.”
Kirk, who recently won a state championship with Spring Garden’s basketball team, said that seeing her coach’s fight with cancer has pushed her both in and out of athletics.
She also said that the drive and support has spread beyond just the softball team and even past Spring Garden High School.
“She’s been through a lot and the way she’s pushed through it has made an impact on me,” Kirk said. “It’s made me want to push harder at everything I do just seeing the way she’s been through everything.”
She added, “It’s not just been softball that’s been supporting her and praying for her. It's been the whole community. I mean, Spring Garden is just a family, like we’re all so close.”
As Spring Garden aims to close out a successful season and Welsh looks to continue her battle, she said that she hopes to be an inspiration to those around her and raise awareness for breast cancer.
“I appreciate them being behind me,” Welsh said. “I hope it does make them fight and find something to get behind, if not today or tomorrow, later in life I hope they remember it because it’s something that is very prevalent now and just to have an inspiration. I hope I do inspire them.”