 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring Garden aces Northeast Regional championship game test

Winterboro-Spring Valley-bc-bc29.jpg

Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin watches action against Winterboro in the 1A Northeast Regional at Pete Mathews Coliseum on Monday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Skyline couldn’t find an answer for Spring Garden’s ace in the hole as sophomore standout Ace Austin cashed in 31 points and nine assists to lead the Panthers to a 69-47 win in the Class 1A Northeast Regional championship game.

Spring Garden will travel to Legacy Arena to take on the winner of A.L. Johnson and Loachapoka in the Final Four on Monday at noon.