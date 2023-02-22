Spring Garden aces Northeast Regional championship game test

JACKSONVILLE — Skyline couldn’t find an answer for Spring Garden’s ace in the hole as sophomore standout Ace Austin cashed in 31 points and nine assists to lead the Panthers to a 69-47 win in the Class 1A Northeast Regional championship game.
Spring Garden will travel to Legacy Arena to take on the winner of A.L. Johnson and Loachapoka in the Final Four on Monday at noon.
“We’re very blessed and very fortunate to have this team and to be a part of it and get an opportunity to go to Birmingham,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said. “It’s a lot of fun and it was earned. Nothing was given to us. It was earned and we beat a really good team today.”
Spring Garden will look to capture its second state championship in four seasons, when the Panthers took down St. Luke’s in the 2020 Class 1A state championship game.
Sophomore Maggie Jarrett helped Spring Garden finish the first quarter with 10 rebounds with eight coming on the offensive end.
“We got so many,” Ricky Austin said. “That was Maggie. She does that every game. That effort to keep the ball alive on our end of the court, I think it just gave us some confidence.”
Jarrett finished with a game-high 11 rebounds and scored nine points.
After taking a 15-point lead at halftime, Ricky Austin told his team that even with a double-digit lead, the scoreboard in their minds should still be blank.
“At halftime, I told them the first four minutes of the third quarter are the most important minutes of this whole game,” he said. “I said, ‘It’s zero-zero, let’s go out there and be very aggressive and very assertive defensively,’ and I thought we did a great job.”
Ace Austin finished the first half with 22 points, going 8-for-15 from the field, 2-for-3 from behind the arc and 4-for-4 on free throws.
Ace Austin’s behind-the-back pass to Chloe Rule gave Spring Garden a 17-point lead with 6:42 left in the third quarter.
“I told Chloe a lot to be ready for it,” Ace Austin said.
“I’m always ready,” Rule joked back.
Rule finished the game going 8-for-10 from the field, piling up 16 points and grabbing nine rebounds, one short of a double-double.
“Ace does a great job finding people,” Ricky Austin said. “She made some great passes across the court to girls that were open and all you had to do was get your feet set. It was shooting practice in the third quarter for some of them that didn’t have a defender on them, so they got some really good looks at the basket.”
As Ace Austin picked up 4A Northeast Regional All-Tournament MVP honors, she couldn’t help but remember Spring Garden’s pair of losses to Pisgah in the last two years to end the Panthers’ seasons.
She said that Spring Garden wasn’t going to get knocked out again on her watch.
“It’s been too long since we’ve been there,” Ace Austin said. “We took two Ls to Pisgah, so I told you we wasn’t getting a third one.”