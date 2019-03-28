OXFORD — Oxford started its Thursday in the Spring Experience by literally squeezing out a victory. By the end of the day, the Yellow Jackets needed a squeeze ball.
Oxford pitchers issued 13 walks and hit five batters, and two Yellow Jacket errors helped Class 7A Vestavia Hills beat 6A Oxford 16-3 in five innings on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
It marked the second time in 24 hours a 7A team ranked or receiving votes run-ruled Oxford, ranked No. 3 in 6A in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. Mountain Brook beat the Yellow Jackets 13-3 on Wednesday night.
Oxford (16-5) continues its big week of playing big-name opponents Saturday, against 6A No. 2 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa. As he did after the Mountain Brook game, Oxford coach Wes Brooks kept things philosophical.
“Some days, you don’t have your best, and, obviously, today was one of those days, but we try to stay process over outcome,” he said. “Don’t be outcome-oriented. Don’t change who we are.
“I hope none of our guys are walking out of here feeling any different than they did walking in here.”
The Yellow Jackets don’t have a Spring Experience game scheduled today, and Brooks said he plans to give the team a day off.
Thursday started with Oxford beating Hickman (Mo.) 4-3, with the winning run coming on Jarin Turner’s sixth-inning squeeze bunt to plate Wesley Sparks, who doubled ahead of him.
Turner, a West Georgia signee, rarely gets called on to lay down a squeeze bunt.
Brooks “had been talking about getting some squeezes in and working on it, like, when area comes up,” Turner said. “I didn’t know it would be me, but, when he gave it to me, I wasn’t really surprised. At the same time I was.
“They gave me a perfect pitch to bunt on, just a fastball right there.”
The Vestavia Hills game, which followed the Hickman game directly, took a much different look. In fact, it looked a lot like the Mountain Brook game.
Sparks, the starting pitcher, and relievers Ian Moyers, Jackson Ray and Dawson Winningham combined to walk 13 batters and hit five. Four walks helped Vestavia Hills’ three-run first inning. Three hit batsmen, two walks and an error keyed the Rebels’ seven-run third.
With two outs and bases loaded, shortstop Trey Higgins fielded then dropped a Eston Hall grounder, allowing the first of seven two-out runs. Two batters later, after Grant Cacace was hit with bases loaded, Mason Maners delivered the biggest blow with a three-run triple.
Vestavia Hills pitcher Charles Cherry, meanwhile, pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits with three earned runs and eight strikeouts.
“We faced a good pitcher today, and three runs?” Brooks said. “That’s about what you’re going to get against 86-88 (mph) and a good breaking ball.”
Oxford matched Vestavia Hills’ seven hits.
The Yellow Jackets put up a two-run third inning, with Higgins’ run-scoring single and Peyton Howard’s grounder to plate another run. Gavin Orcutt’s RBI single in the fourth added the Yellow Jackets’ other run.
“We have things to work on, strikes,” Turner said. “That was rough. We were just all over the place on the mound, and they get into our head and errors out in the field, and we’re just down.
“We’ll be better.”
Oxford 4, Hickman (Mo.) 3: Besides his squeeze bunt to scoring the game-winning run, Turner started on the mound, pitching 4⅓ innings, allowing four hits and four walks with one earned run and four strikeouts. He had two RBIs on the day.
Oxford’s top performers:
—Reese Howard, 1-for-2, one run
—Peyton Howard, 1-for-1, one run
—Jake Spivey, 1-for-3, triple, one run
—Cole Hapach, pitched 2⅔ innings, allowed three hits, two walks and one earned run
Piedmont 6, Munford 0: Mason Mohon threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts, and Piedmont won its Thursday Spring Experience opener.
Piedmont’s other top performers:
—T.J. Fairs, 1-for-3, one run
—Brant Deerman, 1-for-2, one run
—Silas Thompson, 1-for-1, one run
—Sean Smith, 2-for-3, one run
—Bryce Walter, 1-for-2, one run, three RBIs
—Nick Johnson, 2-for-4, one RBI
Mountain Brook 7, Piedmont 2: Deerman and Austin Estes each had two of Piedmont’s seven hits, and Estes drove in a run. The Bulldogs’ other top performers:
—Smith, 1-for-3, double, one run
—Jack Hayes, 1-for-3, double
—Logan Pruitt, pitched six innings, allowed five hits, four earned runs and three walks, struck out four batters
—Noah Reedy, pitched one inning, allowed one hit, no earned runs and one walk with two strikeouts
Lauderdale County 6, Ohatchee 1: Baylee Graham went 1-for-3 and accounted for Ohatchee’s lone RBI, and the 2A Indians left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning against the reigning 3A runner-up.
—Larry Noah, 1-for-3; pitched 5⅔ innings, allowed four earned runs with eight strikeouts
—Devin Howell, 1-for-3; pitched 1⅓ innings, allowed no earned runs
—Josh Lipham, 1-for-3
—Cade Williamson, 1-for-2