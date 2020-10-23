SPINNING HIS WEBB: Substitute QB Zion Webb paces Gamecocks past Florida International

Zion Webb came off the bench to direct Jacksonville State to a 19-10 win at Florida International on Friday night.
It marked JSU's first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision school since beating Georgia State in 2013. The Football Championship Subdivision was 0-25 against FBS teams this year before JSU's win. That also broke a 67-game losing streak by the FCS against the FBS. The Citadel beat Georgia Tech on Sept. 14, 2019.
Webb got a big assist from hard charging running backs Josh Samuel and Uriah West and four field goals from Alen Karajic, matching the number of field goals the Gamecocks kicked all of last year.
The Gamecocks finished their fall schedule at 3-1, while FIU dropped to 0-3. JSU will play again Feb. 21 at Tennessee State when the OhiO Valley Conference spring schedule begins.
Starting quarterback Zerrick Cooper banged his knee against the artificial turf in the first quarter and remained down for several moments. He managed to run off the field but was limping badly. He returned the next series to quarterback JSU to a field goal, but that was his final action of the game.
With Cooper sidelined and needing crutches to move, Webb came off the bench with JSU facing first down at its own 2-yard line after the Gamecocks' punt returner, Marquez Henry, tried to field a punt in front of the JSU goal line, fumbled it and managed to wrap it up before getting buried at the 2.
Webb then led JSU to a 14-play, 98-yard drive, ending with Samuel rushing 2 yards for the touchdown and a 10-3 lead.
The Gamecocks never trailed after that. They added a pair of Alan Karajic field goals before FIU managed a touchdown.
JSU brutalized FIU on the ground, with Samuel picking up 163 rushing yards on 25 carries. Uriah West added 116 rushing yards on 24 carries.
Webb, known as a strong runner, needed to rush only three times for 15 yards. He completed 12 of 17 passes for 103 yards.
The run game was especially big in the fourth quarter when the Gamecocks were protecting a 16-10 lead.
They had the ball at their own 27 and drove 66 yards on 14 plays. Only one was a pass. The series ended with a 23-yard field goal by Karajic to go with his earlier successful kicks of 30, 39 and 20 yards.