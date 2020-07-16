Softball recruiting: Alexandria's Dreyer lands at Bishop State

Four months ago, Alexandria High's Lanie Dreyer thought her softball days were finished.
When the COVID-19 pandemic unexpectedly put a halt to high school spring sports in Alabama — and her senior year — she figured she would hang up her glove for good.
"It was really upsetting," said Dreyer, a star pitcher. "I was so excited about the high school season. When it was over, I thought I was done with softball. I didn't want to play travel ball, anything."
Softball wasn't done with Dreyer, however, as she announced Thursday she will play at Bishop State Community College, which is based in Mobile. The squad has a new coach in Monica Meadows, who is the former head coach at Coastal Alabama Community College and an assistant at Nicholls State and West Florida.
Even after the disappointing end to the high school season, the lure of the game drew in Dreyer quickly. She said she wanted to play again with her travel-ball team, the Storm. She also wanted to go hit and pitch.
"I changed my mind about not playing," Dreyer said with a laugh.
Dreyer said she met the Bishop State coach during a weekend of games at Woodland Park.
"She said she was interested in me and wanted to set up a visit to campus," Dreyer said.
That took some time, but Dreyer said she visited today and liked what she saw at Bishop State.
"I loved everything about it," Dreyer said.
In the end, Dreyer said she's glad she won't have to leave softball just yet.
"It means everything to be playing in college," she said. "I love it and want to play as long as I can."
Dreyer said she plans to study cosmetology and business. She added that she'll work her classes so that she can transfer to a four-year school.
At Alexandria, she was a first-team Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County selection in 2019 and 2020. She made honorable mention in 2018. While at Saks High, she was a second-team pick in 2016 and 2017. She was honorable mention in 2015.