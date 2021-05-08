Softball playoffs: Pleasant Valley wins Area 11; Piedmont also bound for regional

PLEASANT VALLEY — Madison Borders allowed one earned run and no walks to get the win, and Pleasant Valley’s softball team beat Piedmont 7-4 in Saturday’s 3A, Area 11 championship game.
Both teams advanced to next week’s East Central Regional at Montgomery’s Lagoon Park. Pleasant Valley (33-13) will play Area 12 runner-up Glencoe on Friday at 9 a.m. Piedmont will play Area 12 champion Geraldine on Friday at 9 a,m.
Borders worked all seven innings Saturday, spreading out 10 hits with no walks.
Tournament most valuable player Leah Patterson had the day off in the circle but churned out three hits, as did Lily Henry and Ava Boozer. Henry had a double, drove in two runs and scored three, and Boozer had an RBI.
Morgan Blohm hit a triple and drove in two runs.
Piedmont’s Reese Franklin had a solo home run among her two hits, and Cayla Brothers hit two doubles. Jenna Calvert doubled and drove in a run.
All-tournament team
MVP: Leah Patterson, Pleasant Valley
Also from Pleasant Valley: Borders, Rylee Haynes, Henry, Blohm.
From Piedmont: Savannah Smith, Brothers, Grace Epperson and Franklin.
From Ohatchee: Anna Bryant, Kylee Barnes, Hannah Fitch.
From Weaver: Sydney Bitzer, Kynlee Fulmer.