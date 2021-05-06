Soccer Final Four: Donoho girls advance to first-ever final

HUNTSVILLE — Donoho’s dream of a state soccer championship lives another day.
Erin Turley pulled a hat trick, and Tosin Sanusi scored one goal as the Falcons beat Whitesburg Chrisitan 4-0 in Thursday’s Class 1A-3A semifinals at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park.
Trinity Presbyterian beat Cottage Hill Christian 3-2 in the other semifinal and will play Donoho (21-0-1) on Friday at 7 p.m.
“This is really special to me,” Turley said. “This team really means a lot to me, and I’m just glad I can help make history in this program.”
Donoho made the 2018 Final Four but lost to West Morgan in the semifinals.
Donoho goalkeeper Maggie Wakefield recorded five saves and her 17th shutout of the season Thursday. The Falcons have allowed five goals all season.
One more shutout, and the Falcons will beat Oak Mountain's 2015 state record of six goals allowed, according to AHSAA records.
Donoho stands tied with 2019 Vestavia Hills and 2014 Oak Mountain for fifth all-time in shutouts.
Donoho finished with 22 shots and four corner kicks. The Falcons dominated possession.
“Our defense, for all of the goal that we’ve scored and all of the things that we’ve done, our defense is really the unsung hero of this team,” Donoho coach Jay Jenkins said. “That defense is unbelievable.
“Anchored by Maggie Miller, our lone senior up in the middle, calming influence, just very smart, just plays so well. Match that with Lily Grace Draper’s speed, and Lillie Mae Sherman and Rory Parks on the outside edges, and it’s hard to get to our goal. When you do, you’ve got the best keeper in the state staring at you.”
Donoho can also score, and Sanusi got the Falcons on the board with a point-blank shot on an open goal at 37:57 of the first half.
Sam Wakefield earned the opportunity, winning the ball just inside midfield then again, just outside the goalie box, then sent the ball to Zoe Christopher on the left side. Whitesburg goalie Lillie Harmon stopped Christopher’s shot, but Christopher regained control and crossed to Sanusi with Harmon lying on the ground.
Turley’s goals came in the second half.
At 34:07, Turley took Christopher’s cross and kicked. Harmon got a hand on the ball, but it slow-rolled over the goal line behind her.
Turley added goals at 26:08 and 22:07, and the rout was on.
A freshman and the 2019 Calhoun County player of the year, Turley played with a large bandage on her left elbow and showing a scar on her left wrist, all coming from a fall during a relay run in last weekend’s state track meet.
She appeared winded in the first half, running against the wind and with her head leaning back. Jenkins said a season’s running for soccer and track has accumulated on his top playmaker.
He adjusted in the second half.
“I moved her up top to try to limit some of her running,” he said. “It worked.”
Donoho played its second straight match without junior forward Kathleen Seals, out since suffering a concussion in the Falcons’ first-round victory over Glencoe. Jenkins said she won’t return from concussion protocol in time to play in Friday’s final.
Seals was on the bench Thursday, wearing her No. 12 jersey.
Jenkins has one more match to go with the curly wig he’s worn all season. The wig doubles as Jenkins' skiing toboggan and became a thing when he wore it to stay warm during a season-opening match against Jacksonville.
The Falcons won and told Jenkins he had to wear the wig going forward.
“It remains undefeated,” he said. “I can’t believe it. I just can’t believe we’re here.”