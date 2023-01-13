Smith resigns from Piedmont, bound for Westbrook Christian

Steve Smith, who raised Piedmont High School football to a state Class 3A power, has resigned and accepted the head coaching position at Westbrook Christian.
Smith informed Piedmont's players of his decision during a team meeting that started at 3:05 p.m. today.
He confirmed the move in a mass text.
"I'll be retiring from the public school sector effective at the end of the school semester," he said. "I have agreed to become the new head football coach/athletic director at Westbrook Christian School."
Smith described the team meeting as "necessary, but that doesn't mean it was fun." He said he experienced moments where he couldn't choke back emotions.
"You get attached to kids," he said. "I'm so appreciative of what the kids at Piedmont and the coaches here have done for the last 17 years. They've bought in and poured everything they could into our program, so there's never an easy way to look at them and tell them that you're leaving, but it was very important to me that they got to hear it straight from me.
"They had been hearing, I'm sure, a lot of the rumor-mill stuff. I hopefully was able to practice what I preach, which is you look someone in the eye and tell them the truth."
He said his players handled the moment "a lot better than I did."
Smith just completed his 17th season at Piedmont. The Bulldogs finished as 3A runner-up, falling to St. James in the Super 7 on Dec. 1.
The Bulldogs won state 3A championships under Smith in 2009, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021 and had runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022.
Smith was 198-36 in 17 seasons at Piedmont. His teams reached at least the 3A semifinals 10 times, including his last eight seasons as the Bulldogs' head coach.
Including 11 years as Cedar Bluff's head coach, he's 283-81 in 28 years as a head coach with a 62-22 record in the playoffs.
Smith also served as Piedmont's athletics director.
He will replace Drew Noles, who resigned Nov. 17.
Smith began discussions with Westbrook officials in mid-December. Talks accelerated this week.
He has 29 years in the Alabama Retirement System and can draw a pension while working for Westbrook, a private school.
"Steve's a great man, great educator, great coach, great athletic director, and we wish him well," Piedmont principal Adam B. Clemons said.
Smith's Piedmont staff includes several long-time assistants, including defensive coordinator James Blanchard, who also served as the school's head baseball coach until Matt Deerman took over in 2016.
As for Piedmont's next step, "Time will tell," Clemons said. "We'll get together and decide what the next steps are."
Clemons said Smith did not make a recommendation on a successor. Clemons praised Smith's big-picture work behind the scenes.
"He's always put students first," Clemons said. "He's built relationships. I think that's been a key to his success. He really believes in our kids and the potential that they have.
"He's a very hard worker, but, at the heart of it, he's also a great educator. I've seen him do some non-coaching stuff in the classrooms."
Smith's successes at Piedmont run deep, including 98 selections to the Alabama Sports Writers Association's all-state team. Brothers Taylor and Jack Hayes were each two-time ASWA Class 3A back of the year, and 2017 quarterback Cardavion Myers also won the award. Mason Langley was 3A lineman of the year in 2016.
Jack Hayes, who started four seasons and 60 games at quarterback under Smith, repeated as 3A back of the year Thursday. Hayes finished with Alabama High School Athletic Association career records for touchdown passes, total touchdowns, passing yards and total yards.
"I felt blessed to have the opportunity to come here," Smith said. "The Lord opened up that opportunity for us 17 years ago, and I've said it once, and I'll say it again. I think this is the best high school job in the state of Alabama."
This story will be updated.