Smith prepares to leave Piedmont, bound for Westbrook Christian

Piedmont Head Coach Steve Smith.

Steve Smith, who raised Piedmont High School football to a state Class 3A power, has accepted the head coaching position at Westbrook Christian.

Smith informed Piedmont's players of his decision during a team meeting that started at 3:05 p.m. today.

