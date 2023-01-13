Smith prepares to leave Piedmont, bound for Westbrook Christian

Steve Smith, who raised Piedmont High School football to a state Class 3A power, has accepted the head coaching position at Westbrook Christian.
Smith informed Piedmont's players of his decision during a team meeting that started at 3:05 p.m. today.
He confirmed the move in a mass text.
"I'll be retiring from the public school sector effective at the end of the school semester," he said. "I have agreed to become the new head football coach/athletic director at Westbrook Christian School."
Smith described the team meeting as "necessary, but that doesn't mean it was fun." He said he experienced moments where he couldn't choke back emotions.
"You get attached to kids," he said. "I'm so appreciative of what the kids at Piedmont and the coaches here have done for the last 17 years. They've bought in and poured everything they could into our program, so there's never an easy way to look at them and tell them that you're leaving, but it was very important to me that they got to hear it straight from me.
"They had been hearing, I'm sure, a lot of the rumor-mill stuff. I hopefully was able to practice what I preach, which is you look someone in the eye and tell them the truth."
He said his players handled the moment "a lot better than I did."
Smith just completed his 17th season at Piedmont. The Bulldogs finished as 3A runner-up, falling to St. James in the championship game Dec. 1.
The Bulldogs won state 3A championships under Smith in 2009, 2015, 2016, 2019 and 2021 and had runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2022.
Smith was 198-36 in 17 seasons at Piedmont. His teams reached at least the 3A semifinals 10 times, including his last eight seasons as the Bulldogs' head coach.
Including 11 years as Cedar Bluff's head coach, he's 283-81 in 28 years as a head coach with a 62-22 record in the playoffs.
Smith also has served as Piedmont's athletics director.
He will replace Drew Noles, who resigned Nov. 17.
Smith began discussions with Westbrook officials in mid-December. Talks accelerated this week.
He has 29 years in the Alabama Retirement System and can draw a pension while working for Westbrook, a private school.
"This is a selfish decision for myself and my family," he said. "Eventually, everybody gets to that stage of retiring and looking at the next chapter of their life. ...
"I'll be able to retire with right at 30 years, counting my unused sick leave. I've just been fortunate to be in this profession for that long. It's quite uncommon for somebody to get to stay at one place for 17 years, like we've been able to do, and for my kids just to be able to go to one school for their entire life."
Son Sean graduated in 2021, and son Sloan is a senior. Both played for their dad in football and participated in other sports.
Smith said plans are to continue to live in Piedmont, for his daughter, a junior and two-time all-state pick in softball, to finish out at Piedmont and for his wife, Rachel, to continue as head softball coach.
Westbrook Christian does not have a softball program but offers promise, Smith said.
"Their school is growing. Their enrollment is increasing," he said. "They've already had a lot of great things happening with their athletic program, and they've got a lot of investments being made with their facilities there.
"They turfed their field a couple of years back, and they've got a new multi-purpose gym that's almost complete. They're doing major renovations to their baseball stadium. There are major projects going on with the football facility, as far as coaches' offices, locker rooms and weight room."
As for who will replace him at Piedmont, Smith said he will speak out for 17-year defensive coordinator James Blanchard.
"I'll be very public and vocal with my support for Coach Blanchard to get the opportunity to move into the head coach's position here," he said. "I won't have any say so in the decision. That's what the Board of Education is for, but he would be a slam-dunk recommendation from my end.
"I'm so appreciative of the job that he's done here for all 17 years with me, and I think he's paid his dues and deserves his opportunity."
Blanchard also served as Piedmont's head baseball coach before turning it over to Matt Deerman in 2016 to focus on football.
Piedmont principal Adam B. Clemons said, "Time will tell" on Smith's replacement.
"We'll get together and decide what the next steps are," Clemons said.
Clemons called Smith "a great man, great educator, great coach, great athletic director, and we wish him well."
He praised Smith's big-picture work behind the scenes.
"He's always put students first," Clemons said. "He's built relationships. I think that's been a key to his success. He really believes in our kids and the potential that they have.
"He's a very hard worker, but, at the heart of it, he's also a great educator. I've seen him do some non-coaching stuff in the classrooms."
Smith's successes at Piedmont run deep, including 98 selections to the Alabama Sports Writers Association's all-state team. Brothers Taylor and Jack Hayes were each two-time ASWA Class 3A back of the year, and 2017 quarterback Cardavion Myers also won the award. Mason Langley was 3A lineman of the year in 2016.
Jack Hayes, who started four seasons and 60 games at quarterback under Smith, repeated as 3A back of the year Thursday. Hayes finished with Alabama High School Athletic Association career records for touchdown passes, total touchdowns, passing yards and total yards.
Piedmont's 2009 state championship, was the program's first and his first as a head coach. The Bulldogs beat Cordova 35-28 in overtime in Tuscaloosa's Bryant-Denny Stadium on Dec. 3, 2009.
His teams have won state championships in all three facilities in the AHSAA's rotation of Super 7 venues ... Bryant-Denny, Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium and Birmingham's Protective Stadium.
The Bulldogs completed the largest comeback in Super 7 history in 2021, rallying from a 29-6 halftime deficit to beat Montgomery Academy 35-33 in Birmingham.
Piedmont's success on Smith's watch as athletics director spreads across the spectrum of sports.
—A 2009 state wrestling title and and two other top-five finishes.
—State track and field championships in 2013 and 2014 and three other top-five finishes.
—The school's only three Final Fours in basketball, with a runner-up finish in 2015.
—Four state runner-up finishes in baseball since 2012.
—A state-runner-up finish in girls' golf in 2010.
—The softball program's first two state-tourney appearances of the fast-pitch era.
—Multiple state-runner-up finishes in cheerleading.
—Numerous area and regional championships.
Facilities upgrades include the current home grandstand and turfing for the Field of Champions, the school's football venue. The baseball, softball and basketball facilities have also seen major upgrades.
"I felt blessed to have the opportunity to come here," Smith said. "The Lord opened up that opportunity for us 17 years ago, and I've said it once, and I'll say it again. I think this is the best high school job in the state of Alabama."
Most recently, Smith has also grown famous for his mullet. He first grew it to keep a promise to the 2019 football team for winning a state championship and regrew it after the 2021 state championship.
"The mullet is probably going to stick with me until the end of the semester," he said. "I'm not officially retiring until the end of the semester.
"I've got a feeling I'll look a lot more like the old me come August, when the season starts."