Smith does it all for Munford, and he's ready to wear Tennessee orange next

MUNFORD — For some football players, the college game is all about the checkerboard end zones.
Just ask Munford High two-way star Sylvester Smith. He committed to the Tennessee Volunteers back in the spring, and he hasn’t changed his mind in the meantime.
Smith wants to wear Tennessee orange more than ever.
“Everything about Tennessee is top notch. I have fallen in love with the place. It isn’t far from home, and they’re family-oriented,” said Smith, a 6-foot-0, 195-pound quarterback and safety.
He more than likely will play defensive back for the Volunteers. Smith, a big-play artist, already holds the career interception record at Munford High School with 16 pickoffs.
The 17-year-old Smith has a nose for the football.
“I’m very physical, and I run fast. I get in good position, and I don’t miss tackles. I’m the best tackler in the state of Alabama,” said Smith, whose Munford team is 4-3, including 2-2 in Class 4A, Region 4, which is good for fourth place.
He’s a player with supreme confidence, leadership skills and the ability to turn the momentum in any game.
“He carries our team. Sylvester reads defenses. He locks in and gets focused,” Munford High senior linebacker Javion White said.
Warren Smith has seen few players better than the Tennessee verbal commitment. Warren Smith is a starting offensive tackle for the Munford Lions.
“Sylvester is aggressive, and he likes to win. He is a freak of nature, and he’s smart,” Warren Smith said.
The Volunteer commit brings a lot to the green grass every day and each game, on offense and defense. Sylvester Smith averages 200 all-purpose yards for Munford as a spread option quarterback.
And he is just as devastating on defense in the secondary for the Munford Lions.
“Sylvester is always moving, and he’s a thumper. He has good instincts, and he makes explosive plays. He is elusive and strong. Sylvester is a competitor,” said Munford High head coach Michael Easley, the ex-wide receiver for Jacksonville State.
Easley’s star player at Munford, Smith, has no less than 38 college football offers. They vary from the SEC, to the ACC, to the Big 10 Conference.
Smith has been offered scholarships by Georgia, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida. Michigan, Alabama and the Miami Hurricanes are also pursuing Smith.
“He’s a special player. He has some athletic pop, and Sylvester has good ball skills,” Easley said.
Smith is a four-star prospect, and winning is always on his mind. He is a violent tackler, and he does expect to be an impact player at the University of Tennessee starting next year.
Munford High’s Sylvester Smith can’t wait to suit up for the Big Orange.