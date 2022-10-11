 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Smith does it all for Munford, and he's ready to wear Tennessee orange next

Talladega-Munford zactionBC_2.jpg

Quarterback Sylvester Smith takes Munford's first offensive play against Talladega 39 yards for a touchdown,

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

MUNFORD — For some football players, the college game is all about the checkerboard end zones.

Just ask Munford High two-way star Sylvester Smith. He committed to the Tennessee Volunteers back in the spring, and he hasn’t changed his mind in the meantime.