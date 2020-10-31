Smile for Cam: Coach’s son comes through as Oxford downs 7A Central-Phenix City on OT

OXFORD — For one night, at least, Oxford’s highly decorated football coach wasn’t the biggest of big men on campus named Etheredge.
Cam Etheredge’s two touchdown catches gave Oxford a fourth-quarter lead and set up Warren Britt’s game-winning conversion catch in overtime, and the Yellow Jackets walked off of Lamar Field with a 32-31 victory over Central-Phenix City on Friday.
The regular-season finale for both teams, rescheduled from Thursday after Hurricane Zeta caused widespread power outages while passing over Calhoun County at tropical-storm strength Wednesday night, pitted Class 6A’s top-ranked team against 7A’s No. 8 team.
Oxford (9-1), the reigning 6A champion, finished 2-1 against 7A competition this season after edging Central (6-4), the reigning 7A runner-up. The Yellow Jackets fell 56-35 to 7A champion Thompson to open the season then rolled over Gadsden City 49-14 at midseason.
“We got better,” said Etheredge, who caught touchdown passes of 23 and 20 yards from Trey Higgins on Friday. “We don’t quit.
“As you saw in the Thompson game, we got down three touchdowns early in the first. We lost by three touchdowns. We didn’t lose a game. We lost a quarter.”
The Yellow Jackets rallied from a 21-3 halftime deficit to take the lead Friday but came close to losing overtime.
Central’s Joseph McKay rambled 10 yards into the end zone on the first play of overtime to put the Red Devils up 31-24.
A 10-yard sack on second down of Oxford’s overtime possession backed the Yellow Jackets up to the 20-yard line, and Higgins’ third- and fourth-down passes to Roc Taylor and Britt fell incomplete.
Central players began to celebrate, but a late hit on Higgins gave Oxford new life … half the distance, back to the 10, and an automatic first down.
“I didn’t see it, and then I asked one of the coaches upstairs, ‘Did he hit him late?’” said second-year Oxford coach Keith Etheredge, a five-time state champion at Leeds and Oxford. “They said, ‘Oh yeah. It was obvious.’”
Higgins threw incomplete for Britt on first down and got sacked again, on second down, forcing third-and-goal from the 20. As Higgins did in the fourth quarter, he found No. 28 slanting over the middle.
“You’ve got to make plays,” Cam Etheredge said. “It’s the end of the game. I ain’t got no choice. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do, so when dad comes home, he ain’t mad at me.”
Higgins followed with the conversion pass to Britt, who caught the ball just over the goal line and inside the pylon to end the game.
“We’ve been practicing on that play all week, where I have a rub route,” Britt said.
Higgins hit on 18 of 26 passes for 206 yards on a night when Central blitzes kept him under duress. Tomarrion Parker returned one of Higgins’ two fumbles for a touchdown, and Higgins threw an interception.
Higgins also threw four touchdown passes and completed two conversion passes.
His 36-yard lob to Roc Taylor brought Oxford within 21-9 in the third quarter.
Oxford’s Chanceton Holifield recovered the ensuing kickoff after Central mishandled a short, bloop kick at the Red Devils’ 26-yard line, and Higgins followed with one of his signature plays. Scrambling right the back left to buy time, he found Britt in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard score to make it 21-16.
That set the stage of Higgins’ dramatic hookups with Cam Etheredge.
Higgins tear-dropped a ball over a mismatched defender on the first, a 23-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-nine. The conversion pass to Jordan Dobbins gave Oxford a 24-21 lead with 2:35 to play.
Central quarterback Trey Miles answered, leading the Red Devils on a 13-play drive to set up Dylan Davis’ 24-yard field goal to tie the game with 13.3 seconds left in regulation.
Miles hit on touchdown passes of 12 and 44 yards to Karmello English to help Central build its 21-3 halftime lead.
Nicolas Gutierrez’s 29-yard field goal accounted for Oxford’s first-half points.
“This win is huge to spring us forward into the playoffs,” Higgins said. “It boosted our confidence. We’re going to compete and play with a lot of heart.
“That’s what separates us.”