Area basketball tournaments start Monday, with several coverage-area teams hosting by virtue of finishing the regular season as the top seed and/or winning a coin-toss tiebreaker.
For some teams, perhaps a handful, it’s expected to be the start of a deep run, perhaps to the state semifinals in Birmingham. For others, it’s second-chance time, and upsets happen.
First-round winners advance to sub-regionals, and storylines abound. Here are six of the most notable:
1. Big hopes
Oxford’s boys, Anniston’s boys and girls, Sacred Heart’s boys and girls, Piedmont’s boys and Spring Garden’s boys and girls enter the postseason ranked in their classifications in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. Handley’s girls plus Weaver’s boys and girls are getting votes.
All but Weaver’s boys will host their area tournaments. Weaver finished second to Piedmont in Class 3A, Area 11.
All are expected to advance to sub-regionals, but only area winners host sub-regionals.
Nothing is assured. Anniston’s girls learned the hard way last season, when Handley upset them in the area finals and doomed them to play a sub-regional at Madison Academy.
2. Team to watch
Alexandria’s boys showed during the Calhoun County tournament they can make things difficult on top teams. They Valley Cubs’ post presence and zone defense made eventual champion Oxford struggle for three quarters.
Alexandria has the post presence and coaching. If the Valley Cubs hit a game where their perimeter shooters get hot, they could make it out of area and even win it.
They play in a three-team area, having split with Southside and lost both games to Etowah this season, but keep an eye on Class 5A, Area 12. Alexandria opens with Southside at Etowah on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
3. Balanced area
Class 4A, Area 10 boys came down to a coin toss, with Jacksonville prevailing to host. The Golden Eagles will play Hokes Bluff, and White Plains will play Cherokee County on Thursday.
Jacksonville won its last three area games to force the toss at 4-2 in area play, beating each of the other teams once. White Plains (3-3) and Cherokee County (4-2) beat Jacksonville earlier in the season.
The White Plains-Cherokee County game will determine which good team plays on and which exits the postseason early. They split during the regular season.
4. Weaver-Piedmont boys
Both have to get through games to face each other. They open play Thursday, with host Piedmont awaiting the Wellborn-Pleasant Valley winner and Weaver facing Saks.
Weaver (18-9) and Piedmont (19-4) are good teams. Piedmont won both meetings this season, 63-56 at home and 60-47 at Weaver on Monday, to prevent a coin toss, but Weaver pushed Anniston to the limit at county, falling 47-45 in a classic.
Assuming Piedmont and Weaver get to the area final, playing for the chance to host a sub-regional, they could produce a memorable game.
It’s also been quite a season for two first-year coaches, Piedmont’s Jonathan Odam and Weaver’s Marcus Herbert.
5. Sacred Heart girls host
Sacred Heart’s boys won’t have Miller Gym to themselves this week. The girls, having produced their first 20-win season and reached the county final, will also host.
Reclassification bumped the Cardinals up to 2A this year, so no chance for what had become annual area trips to Spring Garden. The Cardinals' girls get the chance to play at home for the opportunity to play a sub-regional at home.
Second-ranked Sacred Heart (21-4) just might have to tussle with No. 1 Sand Rock at the Northeast Regional, but the Cardinals have the best chance the girls have had to earn such an opportunity. They’ll play Westbrook Christian on Thursday for the chance to earn a likely boy-girl, area-final doubleheader Saturday.
6. Handley’s girls
A year after Courtney Strain Screws’ team broke through with that stunning area upset at Anniston, she has the Tigers at 23-4 and receiving votes in the ASWA poll. They’ll play Holtville on Monday, with the winner playing either Booker T. Washington or Elmore County in Thursday’s Area 5 final.
Reclassification shipped Handley to the Southeast Regional this season. While it’s hard to imagine the Strains going anywhere but Jacksonville for a regional, she takes a strong team into postseason.