High school football practice starts in Alabama on Monday, and the 2019 preseason comes rich with storylines to follow.
Do we have to pick just six? We’ll have to be creative category pickers and see what folds into each one.
1. Oxford headliner
Oxford is more than the area’s only Class 6A program. It also made one of the biggest offseason coaching hires, luring four-time state champion Keith Etheredge from T.R. Miller.
He won his four state titles at Leeds and spent two seasons at Pell City, before going to T.R. Miller.
He takes over an Oxford program that seems on the edge of bigger things. While region rivals Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville count key losses, Oxford, the third team in the mix and a quarterfinal loser to Clay-Chalkville the past two seasons, returns what former Oxford coach Ryan Herring sees as one of the school’s fastest teams in years.
Etheredge has said he’s leaning on assistants with head coaching-experience and adding his two cents, here and there. That combination, paired with Oxford’s talent, means Oxford begins the season with big expectations.
2. That 3A region
Because, of course.
One of the state’s toughest regions, 3A, Region 6 has driven a lot of the discussion in these parts in recent years, and why not?
All four region playoff qualifiers made the quarterfinals in 2016, and two played in the semifinals. Piedmont beat Ohatchee then went on to win a 3A title.
Randolph County and Piedmont played in the 2017 and 2018 semifinals, each winning once and finishing as a state runner-up.
The usual mix of Piedmont, Randolph County and Saks lead preseason discussions of the top three, but Piedmont and Saks saw a lot of major players move on after last season.
As for the teams that would naturally fall into the discussion about the fourth playoff spot, Wellborn returns all of its starters and looks like a team that could push higher than fourth. Pleasant Valley beat Wellborn in one of last season’s more memorable finishes and comes into the preseason in the discussion, after finishing fifth.
Don’t count out Weaver, the fourth team in the mix the past few years. The Bearcats lost a lot of major players from those years, but first-year coach Justin Taylor, a former Cleburne County player, knows something about winning.
Call it a hunch, but something unusual could happen here.
3. That 4A region
Region 6s in 3A and 4A account for nine coverage-area teams, and last season’s headliners in the 4A region carry a lot of intrigue into fall camp.
Jacksonville, which won the region in 2018, has major holes to fill on both lines but returns most of its headliner skill players.
Anniston broke through to the playoffs in the first year under Rico White. The Bulldogs return a lot and picked up intriguing transfers.
White Plains and Cleburne County look to see what they can do with first-year coaches. Same for Cherokee County.
Call it a hunch, but something unusual could happen here, too.
4. Top-to-bottom ballers
Last season saw Calhoun County send teams to the playoffs in 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A, and there’s every reason to think that could happen again.
Alexandria got there in 5A in Todd Ginn’s first season as head coach and spooked the Madison Academy Mustangs in the first round of the playoffs. The Valley Cubs lost a lot of key players and return a young team this season, but seeing how well they played against an elite team gave them a shot of confidence.
Ohatchee, which dropped to 2A in 2018, gave Fyffe one of its two close playoff games. Fyffe won that quarterfinal game 21-13 and went on to beat Luverne 21-19 in the finals.
The Indians have proven that their resurgence under sixth-year head coach Scott Martin was more than a one- or two-year thing, led by a special group of players. They have a program and should challenge in 2A again.
Donoho, which went from 2-8 in 2017 to 9-3 in 2018, returns enough to make the Falcons look like a 1A playoff team under third-year head coach Mark Sanders.
Assuming Oxford keeps up its end in 6A, and the 3A and 4A regions get it done, we’ll have a six-bracket county again in 2019.
5. Players to watch
OK, so there are no watch lists in Alabama high school football. If there was, our coverage area just might have players on it.
Jacksonville running back Rontarius Wiggins returns after a 2,300-yard rushing season. He shares the spotlight in the same region with Hokes Bluff’s Darrian Meads, but that’s also an opportunity to shine. Also, Jacksonville quarterback Luke Jackson put up big numbers in 2018.
Ohatchee’s Domonique Thomas has rushed for 2,800 yards over the past two seasons. He returns with a team that should contend.
Oxford has several to watch. Though quarterback Trey Higgins has committed to Mississippi State in baseball, he lists as a three-star prospect in football. Receivers Zay Britt and Roc Taylor catch his passes, and running back J.B. Carlisle looks to have a breakout year. All levels of the Yellow Jackets’ defense have college prospects, including end Kristen Booth, linebacker convert Jaylen Swain and defensive back Antwon Fegans.
Piedmont will usher in the Jack Hayes era at quarterback. The younger brother of Bulldogs great Taylor Hayes saw extended playing time as an eighth-grader. Also, Sean Smith broke through on the defensive line last season and looks to have another big year.
Quarterback-linebacker Jett Smith leads a cast of returning characters in Wellborn, and Saks’ Roilan Torres returns after a knee injury cut short a season that saw him average 15 yards a carry through the first half.
Donoho running back Rod Elston and Pleasant Valley’s Colton East look to build on big seasons
The list could go on, but there’s a start.
6. Coaches we know
There’s much to watch this season, involving former coaches from the area who have found new coaching outside of it.
The staff at Haralson County (Ga.) includes former Wellborn head coach and Oxford assistant Scott Peavey. He’s the head coach with a staff that includes former Weaver head coach Daryl Hamby and former long-time Oxford assistants Darrel Cline and Patrick Syer.
Herring now has the same job at Pierce County (Ga.), and former Alexandria head coach Frank Tucker joined Westbrook Christian’s staff as an assistant, taking son Joe with him.
Some stayed around the area, and one other returned. Former White Plains head coach Chris White joined Larry Strain’s staff at Handley, and former Donoho head coach Shannon Felder left Sumter Central to take over at Talladega.
Former Saks head coach Michael Easley became Munford’s head coach, and former Central-Clay defensive coordinator Joby Burns became Cleburne County’s head coach.
And while long-time Cleburne County head coach Michael Shortt temporarily left coaching, coaching hasn’t left him. He took in last week’s Piedmont Passing Camp, and expect to see him around this season.